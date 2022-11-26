Live
Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more
All the best Apple deals as they happen.
Welcome to our Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live blog. It's been a busy few days in the world of Apple deals, and we've seen some incredible offers across a range of devices. And the great news is the discounts show no sign of slowing down.
A lot of new Apple products have been released this year, including new AirPods, a new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, new MacBooks and the Apple Watch 8, which has meant some incredible offers on slightly older models. But we've also been really pleasantly surprised to see some impressive offers on 2022 models too. And there's still two full days of the sales left to go.
We'll be updating this live feed with all the best Apple deals over the entire Black Friday period, so be sure to bookmark this page. If you're looking specifically for a a tablet or laptop, don't miss our Black Friday iPad deals live blog and MacBook Black Friday deals live blog.
Black Friday Apple deals: US
- Adorama: Discounted Apple devices, including over $300 off iPad Pro (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Save up to $500 on MacBook Pro 16 and $100 off new iPad Pro (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo: Huge Apple discounts, including $50 off 2022 iPad (10th gen) (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Big Apple savings, including $150 off MacBook Air M2 2022 (opens in new tab)
- Target: Top deals on Apple devices and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro (opens in new tab)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen):
$249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50: The best Apple deal we've seen so far – save a huge $50 off the all-new in-ear headphones from Apple. Released just a few months ago, this is an unbeatable deal. Hurry, stocks won't last long.
iPad (2022, 10th gen):
$449 $419 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
Save $30: Over at B&H Photo you can get a blue or silver 2022 iPad for $30 off. This isn't the cheapest we've seen, last week it had $50 off but sold out in hours so who knows if we'll see that again. But $30 off this all-new Apple tablet is still a very decent offer. LOW STOCK!
Apple Black Friday deals: UK
- Amazon: Big savings on Apple products, including iPads and MacBooks (opens in new tab)
- Currys: Black Friday deals on devices and iPhone 14 cases (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Save up to £124 across a range of Apple products (opens in new tab)
- Laptopsdirect: MacBook and iPad deals, including new 2022 iPad (opens in new tab)
- Very: Big Apple discounts, including £120 off MacBook Air (2021) (opens in new tab)
- KRCS: Various small discounts on all new Apple tech (opens in new tab)
- Three: Half-price contracts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (opens in new tab)
Apple iPad (2021):
£369 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £60: The 9th gen iPad is a hardy little machine, suitable for every day use, with up to 10 hours of battery life. Amazon has it on sale, at just £10 more than the lowest price we've ever seen it.
MacBook Air (M1, 2021):
£999 £877 at Very (opens in new tab)
Save £122: Despite being superseded this year, the 2021 M1 MacBook Air remains a firm favourite among the Creative Bloq team. It's a super-light powerhouse and right now, it's at a brilliantly low price on Very.
For anyone looking for a neat solution to keep track of their Apple gear – or anything else for that matter, Black Friday Apple deals are a good opportunity to stock up on AirTags.
If you're not familiar with how they work, Apple AirTags are discreet little devices that you can attach to anything that you have a tendency to lose (keys being the most obvious choice!). You can then find the item if you lose it using the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad and even make the AirTag play a sound to help you locate your missing possessions.
There are discounts packs of 4 in the US and UK.
- US: Apple AirTag 4 pack:
$99$79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- UK: Apple AirTag 4 pack:
£119£99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Adorama has $349.01 off an early 2020 iPad Pro 11 with 1TB storage, now $949.99 (opens in new tab). We don't normally see discounts that big on iPad Pros, and 2020 isn't so long ago, but the iPad Pros got quite an upgrade with the introduction of the Apple's own silicon, and this powered by the A12Z Bionic chip from prior to that upgrade.
If you need the performance of a Pro, we'd recommend paying a little extra for the newer M1 or M2-chipped tablets – with some exceptions. If storage capacity is a big priority for you, for example, depending on what you need can make a huge difference to the cost. The 1TB configuration of the latest iPad Pro 11 costs $1,499, so that's a massive difference in price.
When it comes to MacBooks, the M1 MacBook Air M1, 2020 is a firm favourite over here at Creative Bloq. A few of us are lucky enough to own one, and trust when we say they are brilliant machines. Powerful, super-portable and the most affordable Apple laptop, we highly recommend it, especially right now as it's got a huge £122 off at Very, taking the price down to £877 (opens in new tab). That's just £2 more than the lowest price we've ever seen this model in the UK.
Over in the US, the same MacBook Air model has $150 off at B&H Photo (opens in new tab), dropping the price to $847, which is even better. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, earlier in the year it fell to $799, but we've yet to see that deal surface since.
The Apple Watch 7 is only just over a year old, and yet you can get it right now at Currys for just £309 – saving £50 on the retail price (opens in new tab). This particular model is 41mm in size, and available in either midnight blue and khaki green aluminium, with respective sports band. It might not be the shiny new Apple Watch 8, but it has a load of the same features for a lot less (and looks almost identical too!).
The iPad 2022 was released just last month, and, having reviewed it, we can confidently say it is worth every penny of the retail price. So the fact that you can get the all-new 10th gen iPad 2022 with $50 off at B&H Photo, taking the price down to $419 (opens in new tab), is a very special treat indeed.
Find out exactly what this Apple tablet is capable of in our in-depth iPad 2022 review (opens in new tab).
If you're on the hunt for an iPad in the UK, Amazon has a great deal on Apple's entry-level model. Usually from £369, the 2021 iPad (9th gen) is currently £309.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab) – that's just under £60 off.
This isn't the lowest we've seen this model (with WiFi and 64GB storage), it went down to £298 back in August, but it's not far off. The 9th gen iPad was superseded by a new, more powerful 10th gen version last month, but the fact that Apple has kept this around shows just what a brilliant little machine it is for everyday use.
Kicking our Apple live blog off this evening is an epic AirPods deal. Over on Amazon US, the AirPods Pro 2 have a huge $49 off, taking them down to $199 (opens in new tab). Incase you're wondering, this is the latest AirPods model from Apple, released just a few months back in September.
Bizarrely, this means the all-new AirPods Pro are cheaper than their predecessors right now, but, hey, we're not complaining. This deal surfaced on Amazon briefly last week, and sold out super-fast. It's back again, but who knows for how long so if you want a pair, don't delay.
There's also a deal on the same model in the UK, but it's not quite as good (sorry UK folk). The 2022 AirPods Pro at Amazon UK have £20 off, now £229 (opens in new tab). Not a bad offer at all, especially if you were going to buy a pair anyway.
