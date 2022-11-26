Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) For anyone looking for a neat solution to keep track of their Apple gear – or anything else for that matter, Black Friday Apple deals are a good opportunity to stock up on AirTags. If you're not familiar with how they work, Apple AirTags are discreet little devices that you can attach to anything that you have a tendency to lose (keys being the most obvious choice!). You can then find the item if you lose it using the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad and even make the AirTag play a sound to help you locate your missing possessions. There are discounts packs of 4 in the US and UK. US: Apple AirTag 4 pack: $99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

$79.99 at Amazon UK: Apple AirTag 4 pack: £119 £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future) (opens in new tab) Adorama has $349.01 off an early 2020 iPad Pro 11 with 1TB storage, now $949.99 (opens in new tab). We don't normally see discounts that big on iPad Pros, and 2020 isn't so long ago, but the iPad Pros got quite an upgrade with the introduction of the Apple's own silicon, and this powered by the A12Z Bionic chip from prior to that upgrade. If you need the performance of a Pro, we'd recommend paying a little extra for the newer M1 or M2-chipped tablets – with some exceptions. If storage capacity is a big priority for you, for example, depending on what you need can make a huge difference to the cost. The 1TB configuration of the latest iPad Pro 11 costs $1,499, so that's a massive difference in price.

(Image credit: Apple) (opens in new tab) When it comes to MacBooks, the M1 MacBook Air M1, 2020 is a firm favourite over here at Creative Bloq. A few of us are lucky enough to own one, and trust when we say they are brilliant machines. Powerful, super-portable and the most affordable Apple laptop, we highly recommend it, especially right now as it's got a huge £122 off at Very, taking the price down to £877 (opens in new tab). That's just £2 more than the lowest price we've ever seen this model in the UK. Over in the US, the same MacBook Air model has $150 off at B&H Photo (opens in new tab), dropping the price to $847, which is even better. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, earlier in the year it fell to $799, but we've yet to see that deal surface since.

(Image credit: Apple) (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch 7 is only just over a year old, and yet you can get it right now at Currys for just £309 – saving £50 on the retail price (opens in new tab). This particular model is 41mm in size, and available in either midnight blue and khaki green aluminium, with respective sports band. It might not be the shiny new Apple Watch 8, but it has a load of the same features for a lot less (and looks almost identical too!).

(Image credit: Apple) (opens in new tab) The iPad 2022 was released just last month, and, having reviewed it, we can confidently say it is worth every penny of the retail price. So the fact that you can get the all-new 10th gen iPad 2022 with $50 off at B&H Photo, taking the price down to $419 (opens in new tab), is a very special treat indeed. Find out exactly what this Apple tablet is capable of in our in-depth iPad 2022 review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Apple) (opens in new tab) If you're on the hunt for an iPad in the UK, Amazon has a great deal on Apple's entry-level model. Usually from £369, the 2021 iPad (9th gen) is currently £309.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab) – that's just under £60 off. This isn't the lowest we've seen this model (with WiFi and 64GB storage), it went down to £298 back in August, but it's not far off. The 9th gen iPad was superseded by a new, more powerful 10th gen version last month, but the fact that Apple has kept this around shows just what a brilliant little machine it is for everyday use.