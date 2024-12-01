I'm going tactile this Cyber Monday with a super fun Shadow the Hedgehog Lego set at a rock bottom price of $48.99, reduced a massive 30%. You may think we're all about video games at Creative Bloq during sales events, but everyone needs a screen break at times and Lego has always been a firm favourite (though you should also check out our Nintendo Switch live blog, obvs).

I think this set deserves a place in our best Lego for adults guide, it's that good. When built, it's an impressive-looking Shadow the Hedgehog head with a stunning matte black finish. It's 720 pieces and is a set firmly for grown ups. I recently finished the Lego City London set (my seven year old actually did most of the work) and it's sitting proudly on my window sill. I think this could be the perfect companion... who needs a theme anyway, right?

Can't resist the game? It's on sale, too. See it below:

