Forget video game deals, I'm buying Shadow the Hedgehog LEGO with 30% off this Cyber Monday
Everyone needs a screen break and grown-up Lego is just the thing.
I'm going tactile this Cyber Monday with a super fun Shadow the Hedgehog Lego set at a rock bottom price of $48.99, reduced a massive 30%. You may think we're all about video games at Creative Bloq during sales events, but everyone needs a screen break at times and Lego has always been a firm favourite (though you should also check out our Nintendo Switch live blog, obvs).
I think this set deserves a place in our best Lego for adults guide, it's that good. When built, it's an impressive-looking Shadow the Hedgehog head with a stunning matte black finish. It's 720 pieces and is a set firmly for grown ups. I recently finished the Lego City London set (my seven year old actually did most of the work) and it's sitting proudly on my window sill. I think this could be the perfect companion... who needs a theme anyway, right?
Save 30%: I'm obsessed with this Shadow the Hedgehog build and display set. It has 720 pieces and is black and red, with a gorgeous matte black finish. It also has a nameplate.
This set is the perfect present for a video game fan... who needs a screen break.
UK deal: £59.99 £49.99 at Very
Can't resist the game? It's on sale, too. See it below:
Save $20: Full of retro levels and incredibly popular with gamers new and old, Sonic X Shadow also allows you to play as Shadow – a delightful new twist. Don't miss it at this price.
Price Check: $29.99 at Best Buy | $30 at Walmart
