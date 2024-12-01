Live
With Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals about to drop, my advice is get in early – these can't last: live
That $274.99 bundle is in and out of stock, plus rock-bottom UK prices.
Gamers, pay attention! It's Sunday morning in the UK and with Black Friday behind us, I've found some Cyber Monday gaming deals that you won't want to miss. As a gamer myself and proud owner of a Nintendo Switch, I've been hunting all weekend for worthy discounts on the best game consoles and accessories, and this year has been better than any we've ever seen. Seriously.
As a team, we've been covering Nintendo Switch deals for six years now, and have all but cracked the code for Nintendo Switch price fluctuations. So far there's been a standout deal in this Target bundle at a record-low price of $274.99 for the OLED console plus goodies.
How about the folk in the UK? This standout deal from On Buy is still the best price ever, at just £228.
With this blog, we'll be providing live updates with each and every deal we come across, including Nintendo Switch game deals, so you'll always be kept in the loop. For expert consumer advice on which Switch console to go for, see the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED post. With the Switch 2 launching next year, here's 3 reasons why it's the time to bag a Switch OLED console this year.
My top picks: US
- Target: Save $75 on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch OLED bundle
- Best Buy: We're seeing Nintendo Switch console offers (most deals sold out)
- Walmart: Save $50 on this Nintendo Switch game bundle deal for $249
- Amazon: The best place for games and accessories (up to 70% off) and
Quick Links: UK
- OnBuy: Switch OLED for just £228.99
- Amazon: Hundreds of discounted Switch games
- Currys: Save big on Switch bundles
- Nintendo Store: deals on games, consoles, and limited merchandise
- Very: bundle deals galore on Switch OLED and Lite consoles
My deal recommendations: US
Save $78 or $144 including added value:
This is going in and out of stock. Earlier this week it was $349.99, with $79 of added value. That means the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and 12 months of Switch online membership, which gets you access to hundreds of free games from Nintendo's back catalogue. I'm a big fan of retro games so the back catalogue from Nintendo and Sega is a big bonus here.
Price check: $349.99 at Amazon
Save $30: A wonderful Harry Potter romp at a cheap price from Best Buy. I've played this and I really loved how immersive it is in the Harry Potter universe. It felt completely authentic and faithful to the story.
Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy too!
This was released last year, and it has been a big hit with fans. It's platform-style but there are new features including characters that turn into elephants!
Save $20
Released just this summer, this actioner teams old Sonic gens up with new ones to defeat Dr. Eggman and Time Eater in a timeline-saving dash. My favourite is the Pinball challenge in the casino zone.
Save 28%: If you don't fancy using Joy-Cons, there's an option in the official Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller. It has motion controls, HD rumble and built-in amiibo functionality. A team member tried this one and found it smooth and comfortable.
The best Nintendo Switch deals UK
Save £71: Genuinely, I'm so happy to see a deal like this – I've been hammering these blogs for years now and it's way more fun when there's a deal to write about.
Though this one is fluctuating, it is still a brilliant price (the lowest was £220 earlier in the week).
It's definitely an ace time to buy this console with the range about to change dramatically with the advent of the Switch 2. That change means I reckon there won't be any real price reductions over the next year at least.
Price check: Amazon £279 | Argos: £279.99
Save $10 PLUS added value: While this deal says it's only £10 off, there is actually way more value in this bundle. It includes the Animal Crossing download PLUS 12 months of membership to Switch Online. Given the standalone Lite console is usually £199 this is a ton of added value.
Save $10 PLUS added value: Another value deal, where you get the Sports bundle and 12 months of Switch Online bundled in with a new console (that's usually £250 on its own, so nom nom nice deal).
Save 49%
The successor to last year's mega-hit, FC 24, this new videogame instalment of the world's biggest sport is almost brand-new, and almost half off! Sports fan me is tempted...
LIVE: Latest Updates
Fret not, my American brethren, I haven't forgotten you. I have a sister in Denver, after all.
For you, and just you, my beautiful, smart, funny and charming readers, I have found this lowest-ever price for the officially licensed PDP Switch controller. The wireless model is usually $54.99, but for Cyber Monday, it's been knocked down to $49.99, which is the lowest it's ever been.
I've got the PDP controller for my PC (Xbox spec), and I absolutely love it. It works fantastically and looks beautiful too, so I have no doubt that the Switch one is as high-quality as that one. There's also a wide selection of colours, so you can find one to fit your interior decor to a tee.
If, like me, you prefer a 'classic' controller rather than the Nintendo joy-cons, you're probably browsing for some nice Switch controller deals. And there's quite a few available.
Perhaps the best-looking one is this Switch-themed controller from well-liked maker Cehensy, and it's a nice 20% off, down to only £17.58 (while it's still in stock, that is, controllers go out of stock real fast).
I've used Cehensy controllers in the past, and based on the ones I've used, as well as customer reviews of this one, this controller is an excellent value deal. It's wireless too, which is always nice...
I like games, let's find more games deals.
The rather fantastic EA Sports FC 25 is almost half-price on Amazon UK right... now.
We have played FC 24 to oblivion in this household and considering the reviews for the new'un, this might be the offer that compels me to get this one. My favourite feature in FC 24 was the Career mode, and that's carried over and further developed in FC 25, where you can develop your own superstar in the dog-eat-dog world of professional association football.
Listen up, UK deal hunters.
Finding big discounts on Switch consoles is always hard, but there is real value to be found in bundle deals. And I've found one I particularly like this morning (maybe it's because I'm trying to get fit so I've starting cycling at lunch and stuff), which puts the Switch Neon Red & Blue, Sports & Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Membership all in one handy package for only £249 at Currys, down from £259. Seeing as the standalone unit costs £250 all on its lonesome, this constitutes A Good Deal if you ask me.
I know Nintendo is the Realm of Mario, but I've always loved a bit of Sonic the Hedgehog, and right now, there's not one, not two, but THREE Cyber Monday deals on Sonic games at Amazon.
- Sonic X Shadow Generations:
Was $49.99NOW $29.99 at Amazon
- Sonic Superstars:
Was $29.99NOW $23.74 at Amazon
- Sonic Frontiers:
Was $39.99NOW $24.99 at Amazon
So if you, and your 8-year-old son (like mine, incidentally), are both Sonic nutters, why save $20 off one Nintendo Switch Sonic game, when you can save a combined $41.25 on three of them? I haven't played Frontiers myself, but massively enjoyed Superstars and Sonic X Shadow Generations (my kid is a big Shadow fan), so these offers all get the thumbs up from us two experts.
Morning, it's Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur here, I'll be escorting you through the magical kingdom of Nintendo Switch deals for the next couple of hours. As someone who has loved Nintendo ever since encountering Super Mario and Duck Hunt with my first NES wayyyyy back in 1989, I'm looking forward to this time with you.
Usually, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a frustrating hunting ground for Nintendo Switch deals (we've got a six-year track record of striving to find gems in the often-barren desert), but this year seems different, with lots and lots of great deals on consoles and games alike.
And I've already spotted a verrrrry nice one...
For UK Switch fans, we've been highlighting the same deal all week – this one that puts it at (currently) £228 at OnBuy. It's been changing in price a bit - the lowest we saw was £220 and it has gone up to £232 so don't be surprised to see it either sell out or get more expensive.
If you'd prefer Amazon, you'll need to pay a bit extra - the OLED console is currently £274.
Surprisingly for Amazon, there haven't been oodles of Switch deals on consoles. But the giant has had some great game deals, and accessories too which we will keep you posted on. WHO WILL WIN THE RACE for the lowest price? See what I did there with the Sonic image below? Great.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349 $275 at Target
So. What have we got?
Well, we've got a fabulous bundle deal from Target, which sets the Switch OLED at a record-low price of $275 BUT THAT'S NOT ALL. That deal has $79 of added value in the form of Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. So actually you're getting total savings of $144.
What do you get with that membership? You get access to hundreds, yes hundreds of titles in Nintendo's back catalogue, plus some Sega titles too. I absolutely love retro games (the day they veered from platform gaming was a sad one for me, I don't have the spatial awareness) and so this is a real pull for me. If I was in the US I'd grab this deal immediately. It's in and out of stock at Target, and available in store only at best Buy.
Get a taster of the game below:
And we're off on yet ANOTHER Nintendo Switch live blog - our fifth year of blogging and my sixth of covering Nintendo Switch sales. I say this to let you know you're in the best possible hands here. We'll be sharing all our expert advice and insider knowledge on whether the deals you see are genuinely worth your time, and to let you know when to pull the trigger (press the mouse? trackpad? It's been a long weekend) on that deal you've been eyeing up.
I'm really not exaggerating when I say that the Nintendo Switch deals we've seen this year have been the best I've ever seen during Black Friday. They're so good I was actually surprised. But they are going in and out of stock, so it's important to grab one where you can.
Okay stand by and we'll get into this for real.
Here's a picture of Mario as an elephant. Just because I can.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1