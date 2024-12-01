Refresh

Fret not, my American brethren, I haven't forgotten you. I have a sister in Denver, after all. For you, and just you, my beautiful, smart, funny and charming readers, I have found this lowest-ever price for the officially licensed PDP Switch controller. The wireless model is usually $54.99, but for Cyber Monday, it's been knocked down to $49.99, which is the lowest it's ever been. PDP Wireless Switch Controller: Was $54.99 NOW $49.99 at Amazon I've got the PDP controller for my PC (Xbox spec), and I absolutely love it. It works fantastically and looks beautiful too, so I have no doubt that the Switch one is as high-quality as that one. There's also a wide selection of colours, so you can find one to fit your interior decor to a tee. (Image credit: PDP/Amazon)

If, like me, you prefer a 'classic' controller rather than the Nintendo joy-cons, you're probably browsing for some nice Switch controller deals. And there's quite a few available. Perhaps the best-looking one is this Switch-themed controller from well-liked maker Cehensy, and it's a nice 20% off, down to only £17.58 (while it's still in stock, that is, controllers go out of stock real fast). Cehensy Wireless Switch Controller: Was £21.89 now £17.58 on Amazon UK I've used Cehensy controllers in the past, and based on the ones I've used, as well as customer reviews of this one, this controller is an excellent value deal. It's wireless too, which is always nice... (Image credit: Cehensy/Amazon)

I like games, let's find more games deals. The rather fantastic EA Sports FC 25 is almost half-price on Amazon UK right... now. We have played FC 24 to oblivion in this household and considering the reviews for the new'un, this might be the offer that compels me to get this one. My favourite feature in FC 24 was the Career mode, and that's carried over and further developed in FC 25, where you can develop your own superstar in the dog-eat-dog world of professional association football. EA Sports FC 25: Was £54.99 NOW 27.99 on Amazon UK (Image credit: EA/Nintendo)

Listen up, UK deal hunters. Finding big discounts on Switch consoles is always hard, but there is real value to be found in bundle deals. And I've found one I particularly like this morning (maybe it's because I'm trying to get fit so I've starting cycling at lunch and stuff), which puts the Switch Neon Red & Blue, Sports & Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Membership all in one handy package for only £249 at Currys, down from £259. Seeing as the standalone unit costs £250 all on its lonesome, this constitutes A Good Deal if you ask me. (Image credit: Nintendo)

I know Nintendo is the Realm of Mario, but I've always loved a bit of Sonic the Hedgehog, and right now, there's not one, not two, but THREE Cyber Monday deals on Sonic games at Amazon. Sonic X Shadow Generations: Was $49.99 NOW $29.99 at Amazon

Sonic Superstars: Was $29.99 NOW $23.74 at Amazon

Sonic Frontiers: Was $39.99 NOW $24.99 at Amazon So if you, and your 8-year-old son (like mine, incidentally), are both Sonic nutters, why save $20 off one Nintendo Switch Sonic game, when you can save a combined $41.25 on three of them? I haven't played Frontiers myself, but massively enjoyed Superstars and Sonic X Shadow Generations (my kid is a big Shadow fan), so these offers all get the thumbs up from us two experts. (Image credit: Sega/Nintendo)

Morning, it's Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur here, I'll be escorting you through the magical kingdom of Nintendo Switch deals for the next couple of hours. As someone who has loved Nintendo ever since encountering Super Mario and Duck Hunt with my first NES wayyyyy back in 1989, I'm looking forward to this time with you. Usually, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a frustrating hunting ground for Nintendo Switch deals (we've got a six-year track record of striving to find gems in the often-barren desert), but this year seems different, with lots and lots of great deals on consoles and games alike. And I've already spotted a verrrrry nice one... (Image credit: Future)

For UK Switch fans, we've been highlighting the same deal all week – this one that puts it at (currently) £228 at OnBuy. It's been changing in price a bit - the lowest we saw was £220 and it has gone up to £232 so don't be surprised to see it either sell out or get more expensive. If you'd prefer Amazon, you'll need to pay a bit extra - the OLED console is currently £274. Surprisingly for Amazon, there haven't been oodles of Switch deals on consoles. But the giant has had some great game deals, and accessories too which we will keep you posted on. WHO WILL WIN THE RACE for the lowest price? See what I did there with the Sonic image below? Great. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349 $275 at Target So. What have we got? Well, we've got a fabulous bundle deal from Target, which sets the Switch OLED at a record-low price of $275 BUT THAT'S NOT ALL. That deal has $79 of added value in the form of Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. So actually you're getting total savings of $144. What do you get with that membership? You get access to hundreds, yes hundreds of titles in Nintendo's back catalogue, plus some Sega titles too. I absolutely love retro games (the day they veered from platform gaming was a sad one for me, I don't have the spatial awareness) and so this is a real pull for me. If I was in the US I'd grab this deal immediately. It's in and out of stock at Target, and available in store only at best Buy. Get a taster of the game below: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 96 courses to enjoy! (Nintendo Switch) - YouTube Watch On