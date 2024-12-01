Live

With Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals about to drop, my advice is get in early – these can't last: live

That $274.99 bundle is in and out of stock, plus rock-bottom UK prices.

Gamers, pay attention! It's Sunday morning in the UK and with Black Friday behind us, I've found some Cyber Monday gaming deals that you won't want to miss. As a gamer myself and proud owner of a Nintendo Switch, I've been hunting all weekend for worthy discounts on the best game consoles and accessories, and this year has been better than any we've ever seen. Seriously.

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle
Huge discount
Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle: was US$349 now US$299.99 at Target

Save $78 or $144 including added value:

This is going in and out of stock. Earlier this week it was $349.99, with $79 of added value. That means the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and 12 months of Switch online membership, which gets you access to hundreds of free games from Nintendo's back catalogue. I'm a big fan of retro games so the back catalogue from Nintendo and Sega is a big bonus here.

Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy: was US$59.99 now US$29.99 at Target

Save $30: A wonderful Harry Potter romp at a cheap price from Best Buy. I've played this and I really loved how immersive it is in the Harry Potter universe. It felt completely authentic and faithful to the story.

Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy too!

View Deal
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
was US$59.99 now US$49.99 at Amazon

This was released last year, and it has been a big hit with fans. It's platform-style but there are new features including characters that turn into elephants!

View Deal
Sonic X Shadow Generations
was US$49.99 now US$29.99 at Amazon

Save $20

Released just this summer, this actioner teams old Sonic gens up with new ones to defeat Dr. Eggman and Time Eater in a timeline-saving dash. My favourite is the Pinball challenge in the casino zone.

View Deal
Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller
Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller: was US$69.99 now US$49.99 at Best Buy

Save 28%: If you don't fancy using Joy-Cons, there's an option in the official Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller. It has motion controls, HD rumble and built-in amiibo functionality. A team member tried this one and found it smooth and comfortable.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
My top UK deal
Nintendo Switch OLED: was £299.99 now £228.99 at OnBuy.com

Save £71: Genuinely, I'm so happy to see a deal like this – I've been hammering these blogs for years now and it's way more fun when there's a deal to write about.

Though this one is fluctuating, it is still a brilliant price (the lowest was £220 earlier in the week).

It's definitely an ace time to buy this console with the range about to change dramatically with the advent of the Switch 2. That change means I reckon there won't be any real price reductions over the next year at least.

Price check: Amazon £279 | Argos: £279.99

View Deal
Nintendo Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing edition
Nintendo Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing edition: was £199 now £189 at Argos

Save $10 PLUS added value: While this deal says it's only £10 off, there is actually way more value in this bundle. It includes the Animal Crossing download PLUS 12 months of membership to Switch Online. Given the standalone Lite console is usually £199 this is a ton of added value.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue, Sports & Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Membership
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue, Sports & Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Membership: was £259 now £249 at Currys

Save $10 PLUS added value: Another value deal, where you get the Sports bundle and 12 months of Switch Online bundled in with a new console (that's usually £250 on its own, so nom nom nice deal).

View Deal
EA Sports FC 25
was £54.99 now £27.99 at Amazon

Save 49%

The successor to last year's mega-hit, FC 24, this new videogame instalment of the world's biggest sport is almost brand-new, and almost half off! Sports fan me is tempted...

View Deal

Fret not, my American brethren, I haven't forgotten you. I have a sister in Denver, after all.

If, like me, you prefer a 'classic' controller rather than the Nintendo joy-cons, you're probably browsing for some nice Switch controller deals. And there's quite a few available.

I like games, let's find more games deals.

Listen up, UK deal hunters.

I know Nintendo is the Realm of Mario, but I've always loved a bit of Sonic the Hedgehog, and right now, there's not one, not two, but THREE Cyber Monday deals on Sonic games at Amazon.

Morning, it's Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur here, I'll be escorting you through the magical kingdom of Nintendo Switch deals for the next couple of hours. As someone who has loved Nintendo ever since encountering Super Mario and Duck Hunt with my first NES wayyyyy back in 1989, I'm looking forward to this time with you.

For UK Switch fans, we've been highlighting the same deal all week – this one that puts it at (currently) £228 at OnBuy. It's been changing in price a bit - the lowest we saw was £220 and it has gone up to £232 so don't be surprised to see it either sell out or get more expensive.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349 $275 at Target

And we're off on yet ANOTHER Nintendo Switch live blog - our fifth year of blogging and my sixth of covering Nintendo Switch sales. I say this to let you know you're in the best possible hands here. We'll be sharing all our expert advice and insider knowledge on whether the deals you see are genuinely worth your time, and to let you know when to pull the trigger (press the mouse? trackpad? It's been a long weekend) on that deal you've been eyeing up.

