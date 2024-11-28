This is the year to buy a Switch OLED console – and here's why
Black Friday won't look so good in the years to come.
We are on the precipice of a very different time for the Nintendo Switch. I've been searching for prices on this handheld console for five years now, so I have a unique insight into the infinitesimal fluctuations in price that happen to the Switch console over Black Friday – and this year is like no other.
With the Switch 2 launching next year, I think it's unlikely we'll see any more major reductions on the Switch console for a long time. This means that it's a special time to get a very low price on the OLED console – a device that will stand the test of time for a while yet. Here's what I think will happen, and why you should take advantage of the deals popping up right now.
Recent updates
Note: deals are fluctuating, with the previous best offer in the US selling out at Target (keep an eye on that one here in case there's more stock). Below you'll see the current best deals, or you can check out our Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog.
- Buy Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with $50 off at Walmart
- Buy imported Nintendo Switch console for $272 at Walmart
- Get Nintendo Switch OLED for £232 at OnBuy.
01. We'll say bye-bye to the original console
I wouldn't recommend buying the original Switch console this year. I think it will be discontinued, and it is eight years old now. Unless you're really on a budget I think the shelf life is limited, and this will be cut from the range.
02. The RRP will rise on the range's premium device
With the Switch 2 rumoured to retail at around $400, the most expensive console in the range will be more expensive than it currently is (the OLED has an RRP of $349/£299.99). The OLED console is said to be reducing to around $300, which the same price as the current basic Switch. I don't see any changes coming for the Lite.
03. Deals will dry up
In this scenario, it's likely deals will dry up. We haven't seen any significant price drops on either current console until this year, so with the OLED set as the base model, there probably won't be any real reductions on it moving forward. This means the current deals running for Black Friday could be as good as it gets in for a few years at least.
Still deciding? See our Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED article, and deals below:
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.
Related articles
- Time is running out to get up to 70% off Adobe Creative Cloud
- My wife left me because I couldn't stop talking about this Black Friday hard drive deal
- Am I the only one seeing this MacBook Air Black Friday deal? The 16GB, M3 price just plummeted to $844
- Listen up crafters, Etsy’s craft kit deals are not to be missed this Black Friday