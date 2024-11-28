We are on the precipice of a very different time for the Nintendo Switch. I've been searching for prices on this handheld console for five years now, so I have a unique insight into the infinitesimal fluctuations in price that happen to the Switch console over Black Friday – and this year is like no other.

With the Switch 2 launching next year, I think it's unlikely we'll see any more major reductions on the Switch console for a long time. This means that it's a special time to get a very low price on the OLED console – a device that will stand the test of time for a while yet. Here's what I think will happen, and why you should take advantage of the deals popping up right now.

Recent updates

01. We'll say bye-bye to the original console

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I wouldn't recommend buying the original Switch console this year. I think it will be discontinued, and it is eight years old now. Unless you're really on a budget I think the shelf life is limited, and this will be cut from the range.

02. The RRP will rise on the range's premium device

(Image credit: Illumination/Nintendo)

With the Switch 2 rumoured to retail at around $400, the most expensive console in the range will be more expensive than it currently is (the OLED has an RRP of $349/£299.99). The OLED console is said to be reducing to around $300, which the same price as the current basic Switch. I don't see any changes coming for the Lite.

03. Deals will dry up

In this scenario, it's likely deals will dry up. We haven't seen any significant price drops on either current console until this year, so with the OLED set as the base model, there probably won't be any real reductions on it moving forward. This means the current deals running for Black Friday could be as good as it gets in for a few years at least.

Still deciding? See our Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED article, and deals below: