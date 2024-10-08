I'm about to splurge on more Pokémon MEGA sets – these Prime Day deals are onix-pected gems

You're never too old for Pokémon sets! (At least that's what I've been telling myself for the past hour). Getting distracted during the hunt for top-class Amazon Prime Day deals is something I try really hard to avoid, but then I noticed that Amazon has an abundance of Pokémon Lego MEGA Bloks sets on sale as part of its big deals event, and I crumbled. If you're looking to save big on gaming-related products, check out our Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals guide plus my roundup of the best Prime Day PS5 game deals.

There's no Shaymin (get it) owning Lego sets as an adult, but I should clarify that these Pokémon sets aren't officially Lego-branded, but instead are classed as MEGA Bloks which is a different brand of construction toys owned by Mattel (the brand that brought us Barbie).

I already own the Snorlax Mattel MEGA Bloks Pokémon set and I'm obsessed with it. Since completing the build, I've been dying to expand my collection on the gaming shelf with some new additions, and I have my eye on this gorgeous mechanized Gyarados set which is now $70 off at Amazon. For all the best Pokémon MEGA deals see below.

Countryside Windmill: $32.99 $18.99 at Amazon SAVE $14: Let's kick things off with this adorable Pokémon Countryside Windmill set (240 pieces) which comes with Pikachu, Pidgey, and Wooloo figures plus a windmill and picturesque grassy environment. It has motion to control the windmill, and it can connect seamlessly to other Pokémon MEGA sets should you wish to build your own world. UK Deal - £31.99 £18.99 at Amazon Price Check: $18.99 at Walmart

Pokémon Training Stadium: $99.99 $61.59 at Amazon



SAVE $38: This MEGA Bloks Stadium set is probably the best value for money in terms of what you get. It includes everything you need to build the stadium, plus 5 buildable Pokémon: Pikachu, Machop, Eevee, Fuecoco, and Hawlucha. It's also really fun to look at too, and has launchers for battling Pokémon. UK Deal – £89.99 £61.74 at Amazon Price Check: $96.70 at Walmart