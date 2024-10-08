I'm about to splurge on more Pokémon MEGA sets – these Prime Day deals are onix-pected gems
Somebody stop me! This Lego alternative is seriously addictive and I can’t Bayleef how great these deals are.
You're never too old for Pokémon sets! (At least that's what I've been telling myself for the past hour). Getting distracted during the hunt for top-class Amazon Prime Day deals is something I try really hard to avoid, but then I noticed that Amazon has an abundance of Pokémon
Lego MEGA Bloks sets on sale as part of its big deals event, and I crumbled. If you're looking to save big on gaming-related products, check out our Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals guide plus my roundup of the best Prime Day PS5 game deals.
There's no Shaymin (get it) owning Lego sets as an adult, but I should clarify that these Pokémon sets aren't officially Lego-branded, but instead are classed as MEGA Bloks which is a different brand of construction toys owned by Mattel (the brand that brought us Barbie).
I already own the Snorlax Mattel MEGA Bloks Pokémon set and I'm obsessed with it. Since completing the build, I've been dying to expand my collection on the gaming shelf with some new additions, and I have my eye on this gorgeous mechanized Gyarados set which is now $70 off at Amazon. For all the best Pokémon MEGA deals see below.
Countryside Windmill: $32.99 $18.99 at Amazon
SAVE $14: Let's kick things off with this adorable Pokémon Countryside Windmill set (240 pieces) which comes with Pikachu, Pidgey, and Wooloo figures plus a windmill and picturesque grassy environment. It has motion to control the windmill, and it can connect seamlessly to other Pokémon MEGA sets should you wish to build your own world.
UK Deal - £31.99 £18.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $18.99 at Walmart
MEGA Motion Gyarados: $171.99 $101 at Amazon
SAVE $71: The mighty Gyarados is one of the most popular first-gen Pokémon, and this 2,186-piece set is fully mechanized with a hand-activated crank that allows for swimming along the waves with its tail flapping, and mouth opening wide.
UK Deal – £53.99 £45.88 at Amazon
Price Check: $205.99 at Walmart
Motion Charizard: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon
SAVE $60: Another mechanical build comes in the form of the fire-breathing Charizard. Arguably one of the coolest Pokémon out there, Charizard is a fan-favourite and this 1,664-piece collector set lets you move the wings, legs, arms, tail, and head however you please.
UK Deal – £174.99 £60.31 at Amazon
Price Check: $82.99 at Target
Pokémon Training Stadium: $99.99 $61.59 at Amazon
SAVE $38: This MEGA Bloks Stadium set is probably the best value for money in terms of what you get. It includes everything you need to build the stadium, plus 5 buildable Pokémon: Pikachu, Machop, Eevee, Fuecoco, and Hawlucha. It's also really fun to look at too, and has launchers for battling Pokémon.
UK Deal – £89.99 £61.74 at Amazon
Price Check: $96.70 at Walmart
Jumbo Pikachu: $58.99 $42.22 at Walmart
SAVE $16: The famous yellow Pokémon mascot can now be yours to build with this 806-piece set. The electric mouse is moveable and poseable with articulated joints and stands at 12 inches tall.
UK Price - £34.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $49.99 at Target | $52.23 at Amazon
Kanto Region Team: $21.99 $11.24 at Amazon
SAVE $10: Looking for something a bit more simple? This 130-piece set should have you building in no time, and you get 4 gen-1 Pokémon out of it too. Each figure is poseable and comes with its own environment stand.
UK price – £27 at Amazon
Price Check: $14.99 at Target | $11.24 at Walmart
Snorlax MEGA set: $34.99 $26.99 at Target
SAVE $40: Last but not least, we have this Snorlax (my favourite Pokémon ever, I even have a tattoo) set which is 246 pieces altogether and stands over 4 inches tall! You can pose it in several different ways, and it looks epic on my gaming shelf.
UK price – £29.28 at Amazon
Price Check: $29.99 at Amazon| $49.99 at Walmart
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
