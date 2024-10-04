These are the only Prime Day PS5 game deals I'd buy
Save up to $40 on the latest action-adventure games and indie titles.
We're just days away from Amazon's Prime Day October event, but I'm already finding some epic early deals on some of the most popular PlayStation 5 games. With the latest Playstation 5 Pro console up for preorder, there's no better time to shop for the latest titles to ensure you're ready when your shiny new (and insanely expensive) console arrives.
For some alternative options, see our picks of the best games consoles and best retro games consoles. Even if you're not upgrading to the PS5 Pro, and we don't blame you, there's still plenty of reason to stock up your Playstation 5 game library.
Sure, you could always buy digital versions on the PlayStation store, but as someone who used to work in a secondhand games retail store, I promise you that physical games from retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy are much more affordable (and you can trade in your copies once you're done too).
Star Ward Jedi Survivor: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
SAVE $40: This galactic sequel continues the story of Cal Ketsis (first introduced in the hit 2019 video game – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) and picks up five years after the evens of the first game. It's a single player action-adventure game following a Jedi on a mission to fight the threat of the dark side.
UK Deal - £26.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $34.68 at Amazon| $29.99 at Target
Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $69.99 $58.30 at Amazon
SAVE $11.69: This might not seem like a huge discount, but this game has been on my wishlist since its release just under a year ago, and this is the most that I've seen the price budge on it.
$70 in my opinion is a ridiculous amount to spend on one game, but since finishing the original Spider-Man on my PS4 and completing Spider-Man Miles Morales too, there's only so much longer I can wait to play the next instalment of the series.
UK Deal - £69.99 £53.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $58.49 at Walmart| $69.99 at Best Buy
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: $39.50 $34 at Walmart
SAVE $5.50: This is, again, a very small discount but with this game being released only in February I think $34 is a very reasonable price to pay. I have only played the demo of this game but I loved it since I'm such a fan of DC villains (especially Harley Quinn). I'm super excited to try the full game.
UK Deal – Get the deluxe edition for just £24.95 at Amazon
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | $36.99 at Amazon
God of War: Ragnarök $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
SAVE $30: I'll be honest, I haven't played the original God of War (2018) yet let alone its sequel. But I've heard nothing but positive things about this game series, and the gameplay that I've seen looks incredible. With $30 off, now might be the time to grab it while it's on offer and put it aside until I'm ready to dive in.
UK Deal – £69.99 £44.77 at Amazon
Price Check: $69.99 at Best Buy | $68.50 at Amazon
MADiSON VR Cursed Edition: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon
SAVE $10: I've been eyeing this game for a while, and I had no idea there was a PSVR2 edition. From what I can gather, in this first-person horror VR game, you use an instant camera to snap photos, develop them, and solve puzzles while trying to survive. As a photographer, I've been dying to try this out but I can imagine that it must be even more terrifying in VR.
UK Deal – £34.99 £23.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $29.99 at Best Buy | $34.94 at Walmart
Spider-Man Miles Morales: $49.99 $27.95 at Walmart
SAVE $22: Speaking of Spider-Man, there's a great deal on this spinoff game at Walmart right now. I've already played this game and it's fantastic! The web-slinger with wicked invisibility powers, Miles finally gets his own videogame in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you're yet to play the latest Spider-Man 2 instalment then you'll want to play this one first, especially if you aren't familiar with the character of Miles yet.
Price Check: $31.99 at Amazon | $49.99 at Best Buy
UK deal – Astro Bot: £59.99 £54.93 at Amazon
SAVE £5: This is hardly a deal, but I'm anticipating that as we approach the official Prime Day event next week there will be a much better price cut on the latest Astro Bot game. I have been dying to play this game as soon as I saw the launch trailer, and it was officially released on 6 September 2024 making it exactly one month old. I'm going to be keeping close tabs on this deal.
Price Check: $59 at Walmart | $59 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
