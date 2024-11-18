The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition controversy just won't go away, and largely because of its primary developer. Grove Street Games' CEO took to X, the former Twitter, to complain about the studio's name being dropped from the remaster's opening credits. But he didn't find much sympathy.

To recap, Rockstar Games had to fix things after the remastered GTA trilogy was poorly received due to various bugs and the frankly terrible look of the character art. As a result, it's removed Grove Street Games' name from the opening splash screen in the latest update, which introduced Classic Lighting mode along with fixes and improvements. Grove Street Games CEO Thomas Williamson reckons that's a 'd*ck move', but fans seem to think otherwise.

Maybe if this wasnt what you put out as "finished" pic.twitter.com/hAAAJp2Fs0November 14, 2024

"You’re still in the credits, just removed from the opening splash screen. After all the controversy why would you even want your company’s name to be there?," one person asked on X in response to Williamson's comment.

"Speaking entire hypothetically: you guys could have just not ruined 3 classic games the first time and Rockstar wouldn't have had to come in & clean up your spilled milk. Your company shouldn't even be acknowledged by the GTA community anymore," someone else wrote.

"Your studio was responsible for all these embarrassing bugs, glitches, and released a genuinely sloppy port to begin with. If you took pride in launching a game without the need for hundreds of fixes, they likely would have kept it on the splash screen," was another response.

Can I just ask, how did you guys send this to Rockstar without any sense of embarrassment whatsoever?How could you do my girl Denise so dirty? pic.twitter.com/SuY5LgQ1xKNovember 15, 2024

Speaking entire hypothetically: https://t.co/4EDi9xOVQ7November 15, 2024

Fans aren't always right – the complaints about supposed "mistakes" in the GTA VI trailer are ridiculous. It's also perfectly understandable that a studio would be upset about its work not being recognised. But this might be one case where it would be better to keep a low profile.

Looking for a new console? See the best current deals below.