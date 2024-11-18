Fans roast GTA: The Trilogy developer's complaint about name being dropped

News
By
published

Who really made the 'd*ck move'?

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition controversy just won't go away, and largely because of its primary developer. Grove Street Games' CEO took to X, the former Twitter, to complain about the studio's name being dropped from the remaster's opening credits. But he didn't find much sympathy.

To recap, Rockstar Games had to fix things after the remastered GTA trilogy was poorly received due to various bugs and the frankly terrible look of the character art. As a result, it's removed Grove Street Games' name from the opening splash screen in the latest update, which introduced Classic Lighting mode along with fixes and improvements. Grove Street Games CEO Thomas Williamson reckons that's a 'd*ck move', but fans seem to think otherwise.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1