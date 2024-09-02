Fans' complaints about GTA 6 trailer 'mistakes' are ridiculous

This unfair trend needs to stop before it begins.

Fans have been itching for an update on the launch of the Grand Theft Auto 6, so it's perhaps natural that the release of the GTA 6 trailer has been dissected in minute detail. But fans may be getting a little bit too picky. 

There have been incredulous responses after one person listed a litany of 'mistakes' in the trailer, including – shock horror – visible polygons. The complaints have even had X Community Notes added to them (see our pick of the best games consoles if you want to upgrade your setup ahead of the release).

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

