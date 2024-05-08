Hidden secret in Grand Theft Auto logos discovered by fans

By
published

But the GTA VI logo breaks the trend.

Grand Theft Auto logos
(Image credit: Rockstar Games / Future)

The Grand Theft Auto logo is among the best gaming logos. Now with GTA VI on the way, fans have been poring over previous designs, and they think they've spotted something. There appears to be a theme linking the logos, and it's not the location where they're set. At least until we got to the GTA VI logo, that is.

GTA 6 logo will never look like this fanmade ones. Most of these logos are beautiful but unreadable. You can't even understand the "V" in "VI". Rockstar's logos are always simple, non-busy, readable and yet Beautiful. GTA VI fanmade logo's vs Some GTA Online logo comparison from r/GTA6

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles