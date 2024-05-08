Hidden secret in Grand Theft Auto logos discovered by fans

The Grand Theft Auto logo is among the best gaming logos. Now with GTA VI on the way, fans have been poring over previous designs, and they think they've spotted something. There appears to be a theme linking the logos, and it's not the location where they're set. At least until we got to the GTA VI logo, that is.

Writing on Reddit, Genotropism noted that fan-made GTA 6 logos were "beautiful but unreadable" while Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto logos tend to be simple. But the user went on to note that GTA logos also tended to revolve around the story theme not the location. Thus GTA 5 is about money, the GTA 4 logo is black, referring to a darker storyline, SanAndreas is about gangsters and hip hop, Vice City has an 80's setting and the Chinatown Wars logo has, well, a Chinese theme.

The Grand Theft Auto V logo (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It sounds simple, but the realisation blew some fans away. "I’m shocked that I’ve somehow never thought of it like this," one person wrote. "It’s fairly obvious using GTA V’s logo as an example, but I never really thought that far into it." "This weirdly lines up pretty well looking at all the logos, even the Lost and the Damned and the Ballad of Gay Tony title designs fit in with their respective plot lines, great take man."

Grand Theft Auto VI logo (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Alas, it was a great theory. But has the GTA VI logo gone an ruined it? Fans were holding out for a heart or a rose given that there's apparently going to be a love story in there, with ex-convict Lucia to be the first female playable character in GTA's 3D era. But in the end, the palm trees and neon type feels very much like the logo is merely inspired by Miami.

Grand Theft Auto VI should be released in 2025. Meanwhile, GTA fans also think they spotted a GTA 6 clue in Rockstar's anniversary logo.