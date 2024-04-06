GTA fans think they've spotted something in Rockstar's flashy anniversary logo

With an element of mystery still surrounding the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI, fans are keen to grab any clues they can. So it comes as no surprise that fans think they might have spotted a reference in a blingtastic shiny new Rockstar Games logo designed to celebrate the developer's 25th anniversary.

The detail that's getting the attention is the inclusion of a sports car. Some suggest it could be a preview of new Banshee design for GTA 6.

In the bottom right of Rockstar’s 25th anniversary artwork is an unreleased model of the Banshee, possibly from GTA 6.Rockstar has done similar things before, like when they included the Miami-Dade police helicopter on their holiday art in 2022. pic.twitter.com/OD57snaINKApril 4, 2024 See more

The Banshee is a fictional vehicle that's appear in every Grand Theft Auto game since GTA 3. Since it's become arguably more iconic than real cars in the in-game world, fans presume a redesigned banshee will appear in the next installation of the franchise,

We should note that we're not even sure if this Rockstar Games logo is official since it's not appeared on any Rockstar accounts, but several people have claimed that it was found in leaked files from a GTA Online update. It contains several references to Rockstar Games titles, not only GTA, and it includes what appears to be a previously unseen version of the Banshee in the bottom right corner.

It wouldn't be unprecedented for Rockstar to sneak such a reference into a logo design. As Detective notes on X, the developer teased the Miami-dade helicopter in holiday 2022 art before announcing that GTA 6 would be set in Vice City, the franchise's fictionalised version of Miami.

Here are all the references i could catch in the new rockstar logo ( might update soon! )#RockstarGames @RockstarGames #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/ZuvYOKYs0XApril 3, 2024 See more

However, some have doubts about whether the design of this new logo is closely following real game assets of if the artist took a fairly free interpretation. One person suggests that the dune buggy in the bottom had 4 lights in GTA 5, but has only 3 in the logo. However, someone else suggests the buggy is a fairly literal representation of a vehicle from Smugglers Run.

For now, it remains a mystery whether the apparent Banshee is supposed to reflect a real in-game design. As for when GTA VI be released, we currently expect a 2025 release date. Rockstar confirmed the game was in the works in February 2022 and released a GTA VI trailer in December 2023. A recent report has suggested that Rockstar is targeting autumn 2025 but may end up delaying the game to 2026.

