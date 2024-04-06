GTA fans think they've spotted something in Rockstar's flashy anniversary logo

By Joseph Foley
published

Is this a clue for GTA 6?

Rockstar Games logo for 25th anniversary
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With an element of mystery still surrounding the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI, fans are keen to grab any clues they can. So it comes as no surprise that fans think they might have spotted a reference in a blingtastic shiny new Rockstar Games logo designed to celebrate the developer's 25th anniversary.

The detail that's getting the attention is the inclusion of a sports car. Some suggest it could be a preview of new Banshee design for GTA 6.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles