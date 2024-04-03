Wipeout's stunning in-game branding remains influential today

By Joseph Foley
published

How a PlayStation game inspired a generation of graphic designers.

Wipeout team logos designed by The Designers Republic
(Image credit: The Designers Republic)

Psygnosis's Wipeout series is known for its fast gameplay, 3D design and its soundtrack featuring the likes of The Chemical Brothers and Orbital. But the futuristic hover racing games also had a less obvious influence: graphic design.

People continue to be impressed by the ingenious hidden meaning behind the Wipeout logo itself, one of the best gaming logos of all time. But over on Reddit, designers have been talking about how they were inspired to choose their careers not only by the main logo but by the in-game logos of the individual racing teams.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles