The GTA 6 trailer is disturbingly true to life

It's safe to say that the internet was suitably impressed by the graphics in the new GTA trailer, but it turns out it's not just the visuals that are going for realism. Astute observers noticed a host of references in the video that imitate real stories from the chaotic land of Florida (no offence Floridians – the evidence speaks for itself).

As a coveted game of the 2000s with one of the best gaming logos of all time, it's no surprise that fans are excited about the new instalment, but it's going to be a long wait. With the release set for 2025, there's arguably not much to do other than scour the trailer for easter eggs, and there's a surprising amount to be found.

In a video shared by Reddit user Two_Inches_Of_Fun, side-by-side comparisons of real news footage and Rockstar's animation show the details of GTA's realism. You'd be excused to think that many of the bizarre scenes in the trailer are exaggerated parodies, but make no mistake, there is real-life footage of a woman twerking on top of a car – the story practically writes itself.

Other references include hammer lady, a nearly nude man watering his garden, the crocodile pool wrangler and of course, convenience store croc. Perhaps the most notable cameo is an appearance from the infamous 'Miami Joker', who went viral for his provocative facial tattoos after a mugshot was circulated online. Fans were so impressed by the inspired design that one X user said that GTA's graphics had "eclipsed reality" and looked "prettier" than the real thing.

GTA6 graphics have genuinely reached a point where they’ve eclipsed reality imo. You look at GTA6 and real life side by side, you can just about barely tell which ones real. But GTA6 looks so much prettier and stylised while also being hyper realistic. pic.twitter.com/wTZUok1Fn7December 7, 2023 See more

Seeing the amount of detail in the trailer alone has definitely got me excited to see what other references will no doubt be packed into the gameplay. The devs at Rockstar have certainly done their research and Leonida has never felt so real, so it's going to be somewhat of a game in itself just to identify all the references.

For more gaming news, check out why we love the new GTA 6 logo or take a look at the gaming trends set to take over 2024.