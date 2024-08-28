Viral videos debunk bogus claims of 'no CGI' in these movies

We've reported before about the growing trend for directors and producers to claim there's no CGI in their films, almost as if one of movie making's key visual effects disciplines has become a dirty word. We've also pointed out that often the claims aren't always quite true, or at least not as categorical as how they're reported in the media.
Now one visual effects artist has gone viral by debunking the 'no CGI' myth. His videos show just how much CGI was actually used in movies that supposedly had none, from Top Gun: Maverick to Napoleon.
In a series of videos shared on his Movie Rabbit Hole YouTube channel, visual effects supervisor Jonas Ussing juxtaposes clips of filmmakers pledging that there would be no CGI in their movies with a breakdown of the CGI shots in the finished productions. Unsurprisingly, Tom Cruise's claims that "everything you see is for real" in Top Gun: Maverick doesn't quite hold water.
So why are directors saying that their films have no CGI? What they want to say, perhaps, is that their movies don't contain bad CGI. By bad CGI, they mean dated CGI that looks cheap and obvious today.
The problem is that tarnishing all CGI with that brush is disparaging to the incredible work of VFX artists. Ussing points out that some 400 artists are listed in the credits of Top Gun: Maverick, and there were almost surely more involved That's quite a lot for a film that supposedly featured no CGI jets. Want to recap just how good CGI can be? See our roundup of the best CGI movie moments from cinema history. We also have a piece on the best VFX films of 2024.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
