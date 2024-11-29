I've already put 3 pairs of smart glasses in my basket thanks to these top Black Friday deals (with $120 off)

Whether it's for big-screen gaming or social media content creation, some of the best smart glasses on the market are more affordable than you might think.

Black Friday Smart Glasses
(Image credit: Future / RayNeo / VITURE / Meta / Ray-Ban)

In all honesty, I've never owned smart glasses before, and I'm not 100% sure what the term "smart glasses" really means either. But do I want a pair? Absolutely. These Black Friday deals are proving smart glasses are more affordable than I thought, and have fully convinced me that now is a great time to try some out.

I've been doing some research on the best smart glasses on the market, and it seems like every pair has a specific set of skills. There are augmented reality (AR) glasses for gamers, to specs with live-streaming cameras built-in for socialites, to Amazon audio glasses with headphones and voice assistants built in too.

VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses
Premium choice
VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses: was US$499 now US$399 at Amazon

Save $100: These AR/XR specs from VITURE offer a new immersive way to experience content on a larger display, and from researching these glasses, it seems that it's essentially like wearing a 135-inch portable USB monitor on your face.

They can plug into your desktop and consoles (including the Nintendo Switch) but that's not all, these glasses have a 120Hz refresh rate, spatial photo and video, plus features like VR videos and multiple screen options (just imagine this on your next flight).

UK Deal – £489 £379 at Amazon

View Deal
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Wayfarer
For Social
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Wayfarer : was US$299 now US$239 at Ray-Ban

Save $60: I've always been sceptical of anything created by Meta (although I love my Meta Quest 3 VR headset) but I'd definitely be willing to give the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses a try, as I've heard positive things, and this Black Friday deal is the perfect excuse to try them out.

These specs have Meta AI built-in, plus an ultra-wide 12mp camera, and open-ear speakers. They certainly look smart too and come in a range of styles, can be polarized for outdoor use, and be fitted with prescription lenses.

UK Deal – £329 £263 at Meta | £299 at John Lewis

Price Check: $263.20 at Amazon| $239.30 at Best Buy

View Deal
RAYNEO Air 2s AR/XR Glasses
For big screens
RAYNEO Air 2s AR/XR Glasses : was US$399.99 now US$279.98 at Amazon

Save $120: Fancy a 201-inch screen? This AR smart glasses option from RAYNEO ( a startup incubated by TCL) is equipped with a full HD Micro-OLED 1080p display and four built-in mini speakers for the full immersive experience. It’s compatible with the RayNeo Pocket TV streaming box, plus any type-C compatible devices like computers, smartphones, Nintendo Switch, and the Steam deck.

Pssst - Use code INQ4HWN for an extra $15 off.

View Deal

