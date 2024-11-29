In all honesty, I've never owned smart glasses before, and I'm not 100% sure what the term "smart glasses" really means either. But do I want a pair? Absolutely. These Black Friday deals are proving smart glasses are more affordable than I thought, and have fully convinced me that now is a great time to try some out.

I've been doing some research on the best smart glasses on the market, and it seems like every pair has a specific set of skills. There are augmented reality (AR) glasses for gamers, to specs with live-streaming cameras built-in for socialites, to Amazon audio glasses with headphones and voice assistants built in too.

As a gamer and photographer, I'd be interested in a pair of smart glasses that could connect to my Nintendo Switch and allow me to experience my favourite games on a wider screen, as well as glasses that can record what I see for behind-the-scene footage to make into fun tutorials or TikTok vids (nothing creepy, I promise!). With this in mind, below are the best Black Friday deals I've found on smart glasses.

Premium choice VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses: was US$499 now US$399 at Amazon Save $100: These AR/XR specs from VITURE offer a new immersive way to experience content on a larger display, and from researching these glasses, it seems that it's essentially like wearing a 135-inch portable USB monitor on your face. They can plug into your desktop and consoles (including the Nintendo Switch) but that's not all, these glasses have a 120Hz refresh rate, spatial photo and video, plus features like VR videos and multiple screen options (just imagine this on your next flight). UK Deal – £489 £379 at Amazon