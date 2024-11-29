I've already put 3 pairs of smart glasses in my basket thanks to these top Black Friday deals (with $120 off)
Whether it's for big-screen gaming or social media content creation, some of the best smart glasses on the market are more affordable than you might think.
In all honesty, I've never owned smart glasses before, and I'm not 100% sure what the term "smart glasses" really means either. But do I want a pair? Absolutely. These Black Friday deals are proving smart glasses are more affordable than I thought, and have fully convinced me that now is a great time to try some out.
I've been doing some research on the best smart glasses on the market, and it seems like every pair has a specific set of skills. There are augmented reality (AR) glasses for gamers, to specs with live-streaming cameras built-in for socialites, to Amazon audio glasses with headphones and voice assistants built in too.
As a gamer and photographer, I'd be interested in a pair of smart glasses that could connect to my Nintendo Switch and allow me to experience my favourite games on a wider screen, as well as glasses that can record what I see for behind-the-scene footage to make into fun tutorials or TikTok vids (nothing creepy, I promise!). With this in mind, below are the best Black Friday deals I've found on smart glasses.
Save $100: These AR/XR specs from VITURE offer a new immersive way to experience content on a larger display, and from researching these glasses, it seems that it's essentially like wearing a 135-inch portable USB monitor on your face.
They can plug into your desktop and consoles (including the Nintendo Switch) but that's not all, these glasses have a 120Hz refresh rate, spatial photo and video, plus features like VR videos and multiple screen options (just imagine this on your next flight).
UK Deal – £489 £379 at Amazon
Save $60: I've always been sceptical of anything created by Meta (although I love my Meta Quest 3 VR headset) but I'd definitely be willing to give the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses a try, as I've heard positive things, and this Black Friday deal is the perfect excuse to try them out.
These specs have Meta AI built-in, plus an ultra-wide 12mp camera, and open-ear speakers. They certainly look smart too and come in a range of styles, can be polarized for outdoor use, and be fitted with prescription lenses.
UK Deal – £329 £263 at Meta | £299 at John Lewis
Price Check: $263.20 at Amazon| $239.30 at Best Buy
Save $120: Fancy a 201-inch screen? This AR smart glasses option from RAYNEO ( a startup incubated by TCL) is equipped with a full HD Micro-OLED 1080p display and four built-in mini speakers for the full immersive experience. It’s compatible with the RayNeo Pocket TV streaming box, plus any type-C compatible devices like computers, smartphones, Nintendo Switch, and the Steam deck.
Pssst - Use code INQ4HWN for an extra $15 off.
