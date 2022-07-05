This Bézier game will have you Pen tool fluent in no time

We've all been there where we've had to use the pen tool in Photoshop or Illustrator, but we seriously can not get our heads around the Bezier curve. The tool seems like it has a mind of its own, but we've discovered a game to help you master those pesky curves.

The Bézier Game (opens in new tab) was designed to help creatives understand the way the bézier curve works. The online game gives us a chance to practice using the tool without ruining any work on the likes of Photoshop or Illustrator (check out our roundup of the best Adobe Creative Cloud deals before you download the software). The early levels outline the best way to approach each design and what other controls (like Alt and Shift) you will need to use to nail each line.

The Bézier game is the perfect way to master the pen tool (Image credit: Mark Mackay)

The first levels of the game are just tutorials to help you get used to the tool and how to play the game. Then once you've mastered those walkthroughs, you're thrown into the deep end with plenty of levels that feature different and complex shapes for you to draw like a car, a spanner and even a paperclip. The game also tells you how many nodes (or anchor points) you should use to complete the level

The game was created by Mark Mackay, who has a whole website (opens in new tab) dedicated to a number of interesting tutorials and games that help designers get used to the Adobe tools. Mackay has also created games to help you master Boolean vectors, shaping letters, letter spacing and colour harmonies.

Not only is this game super useful, but it's also very addictive. I'm pretty sure I will be a pro pen tool user by the end of the day. If you think you've mastered it too and want to put your new skills to good use, then download Photoshop or download Illustrator to give it a whirl.

Read More: