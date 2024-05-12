Apple’s new iPad Pro is a fascinating fusion of processor and design

Turns out M4 isn't only about power and speed.

There were gasps during Apple’s first ever global event at its London headquarters when, during the keynote announcing the new iPad Pro, it was revealed that the device would skip M3 and become the first Apple product to pack an M4 chip. Of course, a more powerful chip means more speed and power, ranking the iPad Pro among Apple’s fastest machines ever. But the tablet also proves that speed isn’t the only benefit of a super powerful chip. 

The iPad Pro presents a few firsts – as well as debuting M4, it’s also the thinnest Apple product ever made. And not only is it the first Apple product to use an OLED display, but it introduces a new class of display altogether, with ‘Tandem OLED’ involving two layers of OLED pixels for even sharper contrast and brighter colours. But the most fascinating aspect is how it all comes back to the M4 chip. (Don’t fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.)

