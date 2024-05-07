Apple Event LIVE: Watch along as new iPads, Apple Pencils are rumoured

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) 30 mins to go! We’re here at Apple’s London HQ in Battersea Power Station, where the excitement is palpable.

(Image credit: Future) Rumours are abound of a new, bigger iPad Air to match the iPad Pro's largest size. We're fascinated by how Apple will make it light enough to qualify as an Air. In fact, if leaks are to be believed, there are apparently going to be four new iPads announced to replace the Pro and Air models. It's not surprising that the basic iPad isn't getting an upgrade given its surprising power – any more powerful and we'd start getting confused over the line up again. But more powerful Pro and Air models will put it back firmly in its place.

(Image credit: Apple) Can we take a second to enjoy the many Apple logo designs that came together to brand this event? We hope we're right in thinking they indicate something special for artists...

(Image credit: Boriyuan) Talking of the iPad mini. Is it dead? Will this afternoon see a resurrection? Who uses it anyway? Hopefully all these questions will be answered in about 90 minutes.

(Image credit: Apple) And what about size? We can't imagine this will change massively... or at least not get more massive. On team we have both the 11.9-inch model and the 12.9-inch, and actually found the latter too big. Of course, if you're not planning to be on the move, a larger iPad Pro is perfect for digital art, but the likelihood is you'll need to cart it around at some point and we found it unwieldy and heavy. To be honest though, we do have a mini fan on team so we may not be the best case study.

(Image credit: Apple) Actually, one thing I'd love to see is a genuinely useable Pro camera. Given the iPad Pro is now so functional, the camera is woefully lacking, meaning you need your iPhone Pro Max to take professional shots. Adding a very decent camera into the iPad (which should be easy given they have the tech in iPhones, right?) would turn the iPad Pro into an all-in-one creative tool. We're in for that.

(Image credit: Apple/Future owns) Beyond the OLED screen, it's hard to predict what could possibly be done to the iPad Pro design. Even smaller bezels? The current model is already pretty thin and light, but we guess that could be slimmed down even more. That leaves us with.... a folding iPad? We jest. Sort of. Likely is that the iPad becomes so powerful it'll be able to replace your laptop. But, as already mentioned, we'll need a better keyboard solution than the Magic keyboard. And it has even been rumoured it'll come with an M4 chip. Which is confusing since MacBooks are still on the M3.

(Image credit: Apple) As mentioned before, the Apple Pencil USB-C was announced last year. The 'budget' Apple Pencil wasn't necessarily the stylus we wanted to come out of Cupertino – we were very much hoping for an Apple Pencil 3. In other words, an Apple Pencil with more functionality, not less. So we have our fingers and toes crossed for this announcement today. We think there's so much more an Apple Pencil could do for digital artists (the perfect companion to the best iPad for drawing). Here's hoping.

(Image credit: Future/Apple) The last new iPad model was the 10th generation iPad, announced by Apple last October. While we were a little confused by its place in the line up at first, this (sort of) budget option did manage to win us over in our review.

(Image credit: Future) And the Apple Pencil line up isn’t that simple either. With the introduction of the new USB-C model last year, there are now three models available – each compatible with a different set of iPads and with different feature sets. Take a look at our guide to the different Apple Pencil models.

(Image credit: Apple) If you’re a little confused by the current state of the iPad line up, you’re not alone – things are a little complicated. With the likes of the 9th and 10th generation model jostling for the title of budget model, and the Air and Pro not dissimilar in specs, it can be hard to know which model to choose. Thank goodness for our iPad generations guide, then.

(Image credit: Future) While plenty of rumours have suggested that the iPad Air and iPad Pro are in for a refresh, the little old iPad mini’s future is less certain. We’ve heard that a new update might fix the current generation’s jelly scrolling issue, but other than that details are scant. Still, Apple could have a mini surprise in store for us this afternoon.

(Image credit: Apple) One of the most persistent rumours we’ve heard over the last couple of years involves the iPad Pro’s display, which might finally get the OLED treatment this year. For creatives, the brighter colours and sharper contrast of OLED could be an absolute game-changer.

(Image credit: Apple) As a writer, something I’m secretly hoping to see is an updated version of the iPad’s Magic Keyboard – specifically a lighter version. It’s an awesome accessory that (almost) transforms the iPad into a bonafide laptop. But at present, the Magic Keyboard doubles the weight of the thing, which isn’t ideal when you’re, say, travelling to an Apple event in London.