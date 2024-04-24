Apple spoils us with six stunning new logo designs

By Natalie Fear
published

Do I spy an Apple Pencil?

Apple event logos
(Image credit: Apple)

By now you've probably heard about Apple's latest 'Let Loose' event and so far, let loose Apple has – by releasing not one, but six new logo designs. Unlike past events, Apple has provided an unusually revealing collection of custom illustrations that tease what the 7th May has in store.

While the Apple logo is often associated with sleek minimalist design, the latest event invite embraces colour and character in each logo. From calligraphic strokes to bright illustrations, each unique design seems to point to an overarching graphic design theme – do I sense an Apple Pencil update incoming?



Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

