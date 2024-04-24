Apple spoils us with six stunning new logo designs

By now you've probably heard about Apple's latest 'Let Loose' event and so far, let loose Apple has – by releasing not one, but six new logo designs. Unlike past events, Apple has provided an unusually revealing collection of custom illustrations that tease what the 7th May has in store.

While the Apple logo is often associated with sleek minimalist design, the latest event invite embraces colour and character in each logo. From calligraphic strokes to bright illustrations, each unique design seems to point to an overarching graphic design theme – do I sense an Apple Pencil update incoming?

(Image credit: Apple)

The diversity of Apple's logo designs is a refreshing renaissance of creativity from the brand. Some iterations echo throwback aesthetics of the past, like the sweeping green logo that has an almost Frutiger Aero appeal. Others take a more modern approach, with sleek oil slick inspired graphics, while some gesture to traditional graphic mediums with intricate calligraphy-inspired design.

It's clear that Apple is embracing a range of art styles to encompass a variety of creative mediums, which seems to point to a launch around digital art products (see our predictions here). It looks like we'll be waiting a little longer to see the launch of Apple's rumoured AI powerhouse M4 MacBook, but with any luck, we may be seeing an iPad or two this time around– fingers crossed.