Apple's first M4 MacBook could be an AI powerhouse

By Daniel John
published

Apple could continue to embrace AI in 2024.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sits open next to a 14-inch version.
The current M3 MacBook Pro (Image credit: Apple)

When Apple announced the M3 MacBook Air earlier this year, its repeated use of the word AI was notable. Until now, the company had avoided making direct reference to artificial intelligence, instead opting for phrases like "machine learning". But the company is finally going all in on AI – and new reports suggest that's only going to continue. It seems we'd better start making an M4-shaped space in our roundup of the best laptops for graphic design.

According to new leaks, Apple is planning to release its first M4 Macs this year, with a  "new family of in-house processors designed to highlight artificial intelligence.” In other words, AI could be the star of the show when the first M4 MacBook arrives – and judging by previous release schedules, it's likely to be the MacBook Pro (check out our M3 MacBook Pro review).

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

