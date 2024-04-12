Apple's first M4 MacBook could be an AI powerhouse

When Apple announced the M3 MacBook Air earlier this year, its repeated use of the word AI was notable. Until now, the company had avoided making direct reference to artificial intelligence, instead opting for phrases like "machine learning". But the company is finally going all in on AI – and new reports suggest that's only going to continue. It seems we'd better start making an M4-shaped space in our roundup of the best laptops for graphic design.

According to new leaks, Apple is planning to release its first M4 Macs this year, with a "new family of in-house processors designed to highlight artificial intelligence.” In other words, AI could be the star of the show when the first M4 MacBook arrives – and judging by previous release schedules, it's likely to be the MacBook Pro (check out our M3 MacBook Pro review).

Apple has began embracing AI with the M3 MacBook Air this year (Image credit: Future)

With the M3 MacBook Air, Apple finally decided to meet people where they are, declaring the M3 MacBook Air the "world's best consumer laptop for AI". We've had chance to try out a few AI-based processes, and the results are impressively speedy. Enhancing an image with AI using Photomator’s Super Resolution feature is, unbelievably, almost instantaneous, upscaling photos while preserving and even recreating visually important details.

While AI remains a contentious topic, tools like this are undoubtably impressive, and it's exciting to imagine how even more powerful AI capabilities could transform workflows for creatives. In the meantime, for the most powerful options out there, take a look at our guide to the best laptops for video editing.