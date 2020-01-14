These unmissable iPad Pro deals are the best you'll see

Want to get your hands on a shiny, brand new iPad Pro, but don’t want to pay full price? Then you need to check out the trio of deals we have found for you today on Amazon's US site.

There are three fantastic iPads on offer. You can go all out and get yourself a top of the range iPad Pro 12.9" model with a whopping 512GB of storage and save yourself nearly $200: it now costs just $1149.99. Alternatively, you can go for 256GB of storage on a 12.9" iPad Pro and still get change out of $1000. Or, if you're looking for a slightly smaller Apple tablet why not try out the iPad Pro 11" model with 256GB of storage for under $800 and save yourself $149?

The iPad Pro is a great tool for designers, illustrators, artists and creatives thanks to its edge-to-edge liquid retina screen with anti-reflective coating, powerful A12X processor and 4K video recording.

Plus, team up the power and portability of the iPad Pro with some of the best drawing apps for the iPad and an Apple Pencil and you really do have the ultimate portable creative tool.

Unmissable iPad Pro deals

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" | Wi-Fi | 512GB: Was $1349 now $1149.99 at Amazon US

Save $199: Get your hands on a top of the range iPad Pro packed with a powerful A12X Bionic processor, an impressive 512GB of storage and a gorgeous 12.9" retina screen to get creative on.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" | Wi-Fi | 256GB: Was $1149 now $999.99 at Amazon US

Save $149: This excellent deal means you can get your hands on a big screen iPad Pro for less than $1000. This 256GB model comes with a 12-megapixel camera, 5x digital zoom and 4K video recording.

Apple iPad Pro 11" | Wi-Fi | 256GB: Was $949 now $799 at Amazon US

Save $149: Join the iPad Pro party with this amazing $799 deal. This is the ideal solution for those who want an iPad Pro but don't have a top-end budget. Get an 11" edge-to-edge liquid retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life for under $800.

Across the pond in the UK, there are some equally impressive iPad Pro deals...

Apple iPad Pro 10.5" |Wi-Fi | 512 GB: £969 £889.97

Save £79: An older model but still a highly capable and powerful machine, this 2018 iPad Pro comes with a very roomy 512GB of storage, a 10.5-inch Retina display and is powered by Apple's lightning fast A10X Fusion chip.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch" |Wi-Fi and Cellular |64GB: £1,119 £1.017

Save £102: If you're after the latest version iPad Pro, this high spec 12.9-inch version could be for you. Right now the price is over £100 less than usual, but you'll need to be quick if you want to invest. This deal won't hang around for long.

Good deals and impressive discounts (like the ones above) on the iPad Pro don't come along often, so you really need to take advantage while you can. And, why not choose yourself something from the impressive range of iPad accessories available to keep your iPad Pro shiny and new.

