Ikea trashes its own products in its cutest ad campaign yet

By Joseph Foley
published

Pet owners will be able to relate.

An Ikea advert showing a broken mug beside a cat
(Image credit: Ikea / INGO)

About a year ago, Ikea broke the rule book with an ad campaign that showed its products ignored by kids. This time it's going further. Not only is it giving its products second-billing to a cast of mischievous pets, it's throwing them on the floor and smashing them to smithereens.

The campaign suggests that, while not exactly pet-proof, Ikea's products are at least so affordable that we can happily laugh at the kind of destructive animal antics that a lot of people with pets will be able to relate too.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

