Canada Water Dockside unveils stylish new identity

By Natalie Fear
published

SomeOne embraces nature to breathe life into its design.

Canada Water Dockside new identity
(Image credit: SomeOne/Canada Water Dockside)

Canada Water Dockside has unveiled a stunning feast for the eyes in the form of its brand new visual identity. As one of London's newest districts, Dockside's refreshing design embodies a sense of optimism and playfulness, combining stunning organic visuals with sleek and contemporary iconography.

Design trends are constantly in flux, but Dockside's visual identity expertly captures the creative climate of London's latest generation. With nature at its core, the design is not only a visualisation of Dockside's current contemporary status, but an illustration of its future – flexible, diverse and bursting with life. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

