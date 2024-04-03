This delivery service rebrand is bringing me joy

By Natalie Fear
published

GHTK embraces playful modern design.

GHTK rebrand
(Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates)

Delivery company GHTK has unveiled a delightfully playful rebrand to align with its ever-evolving position in the Vietnamese logistics sector. With a fresh brand strategy, new visual identity and an evolved customer experience, GHTK's rebrand isn't just an empty aesthetic makeover but a visualisation of the brand's innovative future. 

As we've learnt from the best logos of all time, it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd, but GHTK's new identity is already a new classic. Expertly combining joyful imagery with modern design, it's a rebrand that propels GHTK into the future with a light and creative spirit. 

GHTK rebrand
New motion assets add a welcome sense of character to the brand.(Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates)


GHTK rebrand
The bright green gives the brand a fresh and contemporary feel.(Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates)

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

