This delivery service rebrand is bringing me joy

Delivery company GHTK has unveiled a delightfully playful rebrand to align with its ever-evolving position in the Vietnamese logistics sector. With a fresh brand strategy, new visual identity and an evolved customer experience, GHTK's rebrand isn't just an empty aesthetic makeover but a visualisation of the brand's innovative future.

As we've learnt from the best logos of all time, it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd, but GHTK's new identity is already a new classic. Expertly combining joyful imagery with modern design, it's a rebrand that propels GHTK into the future with a light and creative spirit.

The playful spirit of the old logo (left) is still present in the rebranded logo (right). (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates)

Partnering with branding studio M – N Associates, GHTK refined the key elements of its identity, beginning with the shortening of its name Giao Hàng Tiết Kiệm to GHTK. The snappier identity allowed the studio to experiment with logotypes, eventually settling on a sleek design inspired by a "motorcycle wheel, visual representations of narrow alleys on maps, and the rapidly evolving roadway transportation system," according to a press release.

It's not all out with the old, as the rebrand preserves GHTK's beloved mascot, zooming in to capture its winning "Confident Smile". The new brand icon affirms the brand's trustworthy nature, creating a sense of joy and playfulness that transfers to the redesigned website and app. A host of custom animated emojis and a new user-centric interface give the rebrand a fun contemporary feel, revolutionising how customers interact with the brand.

Image 1 of 4 New motion assets add a welcome sense of character to the brand. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates)

The bold new icon is now instantly recognisable across all branding. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates) The new logo takes inspiration from Vietnam's bustling traffic. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates) The rebrand features across all the brand's elements, from vehicles to uniforms. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates)

Central to the rebrand is a sense of motion, inspired by Vietnam's bustling traffic. Sound, speed and lighting form the key design principles of the new identity, which are reflected in the brand's new motion assets and colour scheme. "To showcase the beauty of Vietnam's lifestyle in an engaging and energetic manner," the typography motion animations give the rebrand an enriched liveliness and visual interactivity.

The new typeface is an italicised variant of DJR Forma font family. Its forward-slanted form gives the font a sense of momentum to represent GHTK's progression and innovation in the delivery sector. While "Racing Green" has always been the brand's key colour, the expanded palette integrates a deeper "Shadow Green" and introduces "Traffic Orange" – a fresh juxtaposition that commands attention in style.

Image 1 of 4 The bright green gives the brand a fresh and contemporary feel. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates) The addition of Shadow Green and Traffic Orange give the rebrand a sense of depth and momentum. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates) The new idenitity allows GHTK to grow into other business avenues under one strong brand identity. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates) The smart new uniform looks stylish and contemporary. (Image credit: GHTK/M - N Associates)

The stylish rebrand will be rolled out across GHTK's physical branding, from its delivery vehicles to its vivid new staff uniforms. While it's a fitting modern upgrade, the rebrand also leaves scope for the brand to expand, with the option to innovate and grow into other sectors under one strong and refined brand identity.

