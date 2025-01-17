When you think of brands with brilliant marketing strategies, it's probably the big hitters that come to mind – the likes of Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple, you know, the ones with the best logos and the huge marketing budgets. Or perhaps you think of retailers – IKEA is another one that often comes up. But have you ever considered the marketing strategy of German supermarket, Aldi?

Mark Baldwin, the CEO of Baldwin Digital, thinks it's worth a look. “Brands like Aldi have seen their profits and following skyrocket thanks to carefully crafted campaigns that resonate with audiences well-versed in the social media landscape,” he says.

Here, Mark takes us through his favourite four Aldi campaigns and explains what makes them stand out.

01. #FreeCuthbert

This is not just any court case, this is... #FreeCuthbert

In 2021, Aldi found itself in a public feud with UK brand Marks & Spencer over their rival chocolate sponge caterpillar cakes, Cuthbert (Aldi) and Colin (M&S). Marks & Spencer filed an intellectual property lawsuit, accusing Aldi of copying its iconic Colin the Caterpillar cake. In response, Aldi took to social media platforms such as Twitter to protest with the hashtag #FreeCuthbert and a series of amusing tweets (including one that riffed on M&S' slogan, 'it's not just...' – above).

Videos across platforms revolving around the rivalry racked up millions of views, but the debate also expanded beyond the virtual space, culminating in a protest outside of an M&S to show solidarity with Cuthbert. That's right, there was a protest over some cake.

“This is a remarkable example of how social media advertising can break out of screens and have real-world implications,” says Mark.

02. Kevin the Carrot

Since 2016, Aldi's Christmas adverts featuring a talking carrot – Kevin – have become a holiday tradition, just like Coca-Cola's advert (though let's not talk about this year's AI campaign). Equal parts emotionally engaging and entertaining, viewers of all ages have tuned in to see the endearing vegetable save the spirit of Christmas from evil forces.

Kevin the Carrot has single-handedly increased Aldi’s market share, and upped both brand loyalty and sales during the festive season, as a beloved figure spreading goodwill and Christmas cheer to all.

“What we’ve seen with Aldi represents a shift in how brands approach consumer relationships today," says Mark. "In an industry oversaturated with repetitive, cookie-cutter ads, Aldi has tapped into something more genuine: a desire for boldness, fun, and self-awareness."

03. Can't match this

Launched in May 2024, Aldi’s Can't Match This campaign cleverly highlighted its unbeatable prices by taking playful jabs at competitors, showcasing the brand’s confidence in its value proposition. Through bold and slightly absurd storytelling, this particular campaign won viewers over with its relentless honesty, humorous characters and upbeat music.

04. Aldidas

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi made headlines when it launched an affordable collection of activewear that not-so-subtly mimicked the branding of Adidas, right down to the iconic three-stripe logo. The campaign not only generated buzz for its cheeky take on luxury brands but also demonstrated Aldi’s ability to disrupt the fashion industry by offering trendy, budget-friendly products that appealed to savvy shoppers.

“By acknowledging the impracticality of many popular, higher-end brands for the cost-conscious, Aldi also spotlighted its commitment to providing high-quality products at unbeatable prices,” says Mark.

Aldi has shattered the typical mould, says Mark, "creating marketing campaigns that break away from what other brands are putting out, and staying on top of and ahead of current trends. As we look ahead, it’s clear that the future of advertising belongs to those who dare to be different, to speak to audiences with a distinct personality and an authentic voice. Companies like Aldi know that it’s not just about the products – it’s about the stories that come with them."

