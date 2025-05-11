The Cola wars just got interesting as Campa Cola takes over India

But is its branding any good?

print adverts for Campa Cola
(Image credit: Campa Cola/Elephant Design)

Coca-Cola and Pepsi are such huge brands they can be seen the world over. But in India, a challenger brand is disrupting the market by offering a new cola, Campa Cola for half the price of the bigger names.

Campa Cola is part of Reliance Industries, headed up by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The cola has achieved double digital market share a couple of years after its relaunch (it was previously popular in the '80s before the bigger players took over in the '90s) and costs a fraction of the price of regular cola, at just 10 rupees or 0.12 cents for 200ml.

