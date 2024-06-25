McDonald's goes Ghibli in new anime ad

I’d take Kiki’s Delivery Service over McDelivery any day.

McDonald's Japan Kiki's Delivery Service ad
(Image credit: McDonald's Japan)

In an unexpected yet adorable collaboration, McDonald's Japan has launched a Kiki's Delivery Service-themed campaign, much to the delight of Ghibli fans. The charming animated ad is a welcome dose of nostalgic joy, flying us back to the sunny utopia of Kiki's magical world.

While there have been plenty of iconic McDonald's ads over the years, the latest campaign is a new classic, paying wholesome homage to classic Ghibli-era animation. While it's not necessarily the big film sequel I was after, it's a treat to see more Kiki and Jiji hijinks, even if it's just part of a playful ad campaign.

