McDonald's goes Ghibli in new anime ad

In an unexpected yet adorable collaboration, McDonald's Japan has launched a Kiki's Delivery Service-themed campaign, much to the delight of Ghibli fans. The charming animated ad is a welcome dose of nostalgic joy, flying us back to the sunny utopia of Kiki's magical world.

While there have been plenty of iconic McDonald's ads over the years, the latest campaign is a new classic, paying wholesome homage to classic Ghibli-era animation. While it's not necessarily the big film sequel I was after, it's a treat to see more Kiki and Jiji hijinks, even if it's just part of a playful ad campaign.

The collab was initially teased on the McDonald's Japan X account via a cryptic blackout silhouette and a caption asking fans if they could identify the mystery character. If the flowing bows and furry friend clinging on for dear life weren't enough of a clue, the broomstick was a dead giveaway for Ghibli fans.

After the big reveal, McDonald's Japan launched its official campaign ad, featuring an animation of Kiki soaring above the city. Ghibli fans might notice that the animation style is slightly different from the original film, instead taking inspiration from the original children's story by Eiko Kadono. Despite this, the adorable ad is still bursting with Ghibli flavour, from the sunny pastel colour palette to the dreamy cityscape visuals.

The ad is part of a promotion for McDonald's Japan's new European-inspired burger menu, including German Potato Beef, Peperoncino Hot Chicken, and Bouillabaisse-style Shrimp. I hate to be the bearer of bad news but unfortunately, the limited edition menu is only available in Japan as of 26 June. I faced similar disappointment when fawning over the adorable Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo clothing collab – when are we getting more Ghibli goodness overseas?

