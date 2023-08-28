I need the new Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo collab

Studio Ghibli is teaming up with fashion retailer Uniqlo for an extra special collaboration, celebrating some of the studio's most iconic movies. With tees, shirts and accessories inspired by beloved classics such as Spirited Away, Totoro, and Kiki's Delivery Service, these pieces are definitely bringing back some fond childhood memories.

With its nostalgic animation style and iconic characters, we're sure that this Ghibli collaboration is going to be a hit with fans of all ages. If you're inspired by Ghibli's gorgeous art and want to try your hand at some animation, check out our collection of the best animation books to get you started.

(Image credit: Uniqlo/Studio Ghibli)

The 26-piece collection features a host of vibrant designs, from Soot Spite socks to Totoro tees. Available in a range of sizes, the release even has a small section of stock dedicated to children and babies - so you and your little one can both sport matching Ghibli garms. Alongside the usual clothing pieces, Uniqlo has also launched three new designs of its iconic mini shoulder bag, with designs featuring Totoro and Catbus.

While this brand collaboration seems like a match made in heaven, it's the first time that the clothing retailer has teamed up with the animation studio, despite featuring other popular animated shows on their clothing, such as Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball Z.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli/Uniqlo)

The collaboration is the work of Thai artist Kanyada Phatan, a regular contributor to Studio Ghibli's magazine, Neppu. His collection of unique illustrations features a range of designs from small understated graphics, to bold printed patterns, capturing the spirit of the beloved movies in Uniqlo's clean fashion-forward style.

To promote the launch, various screenings of iconic Ghibli flicks were shown in Singapore, with eager fans able to win tickets by entering a competition via the brand's Instagram page. "Through this collection, we hope that the brilliance and energy of Studio Ghibli reaches each and every one of you," says Uniqlo on their site.

Unfortunately, this beautiful collection is only available in Singapore and Thailand, with currently no confirmation as to whether it will be coming to other stores. However, with Uniqlo stores popping up globally, we've got our fingers crossed that we'll be able to get our hands on some Ghibli goodies very soon.

If you're a fan of the classic Ghibli movies, you may be excited to see this first glance at Studio Ghibli's final Miyazaki movie.