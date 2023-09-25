This McDonald’s anime ad is giving serious Ghibli vibes

McDonald's Japan has released a series of anime-inspired adverts featuring a host of illustrated characters enjoying a McDonald's meal. The ads, which have been compared to Studio Ghibli in style, were created as part of a promotion for the brand's nugget and fries meal deal and capture the joy of sharing with friends and family.

Set to a chill lo-fi beat, the ads bring a sense of calm, creating a brief window of time to enjoy life's simpler (McDonald's-based) pleasures.

Some fans have compared the animation to Studio Ghibli's nostalgic art style. (Image credit: McDonald's Japan)

The ads were the work of Japanese artist Urachan, who's known for their classic anime-style illustrations. The colour palette has a warm undertone which gives each piece a nostalgic feel in tandem with the soft accompanying music.

One ad features a group of teens enjoying their McDonald's meals while another shows a wholesome family bonding over McDonald's fries. Perhaps most strange in the ad trio, is a Halloween-themed clip featuring a group of ghouls zooming down the highway with their McDonald's meals (I guess even monsters need McNuggets sometimes).

風が気持ちいい。夜はこれから。 pic.twitter.com/1C5OFP40aLSeptember 24, 2023 See more

The ultra-chill anime ads seemed to be popular among X users, who took to the app to praise the new campaign, with some pointing out the ad's similarities to Studio Ghibli's art style. One astute viewer even noticed a cameo from one of McDonald's' vintage toys, commenting underneath the post "Nature is healing".

Nature is healing pic.twitter.com/2x64hn4MbVSeptember 24, 2023 See more

Exactly🔥 remind me of studio Gibli so much 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FFHLfbVcNRSeptember 22, 2023 See more

We need more of these cute animated commercials around the world! It is a wonderful and beautiful advertisement💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙September 24, 2023 See more

In my books, anything with a lo-fi hip-hop soundtrack and anime-style visuals is a total match made in heaven. This McDonald's campaign shows that brands shouldn't be afraid to go back to basics with their ads and that capturing a moment of calm can be just as captivating as bold and bright campaigns.

