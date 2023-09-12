McDonald's does it again with clever minimalist billboard ad

McDonald's has become adept at using the recognisability of its branding and products. Its minimalist ad campaigns show the power of branding, often using simple shapes and colours that quickly communicate a message.

Its latest is also very timely. Amid a heatwave in the UK, it promoted its milkshakes with a billboard ad that seems to melt in the heat. The design features just a slither of the Golden arches and one lone drip of strawberry-flavour milkshake. It could be one for our pick of the best billboard advertising.

A sticky end to the summer (Image credit: McDonald's / Leo Burnett UK)

Created by Leo Burnett UK, the ad is simple but wonderfully executed, right down to the beads of condensation on the cup. Despite there being no text, the message is unmistakable.

It the latest in McDonald's efforts to connect itself to our whole idea of summer. We've also seen it play on wide recognition of its assets with a clever summer marketing campaign in Italy and with its contagious 'Raise your Arches' ad in the UK.

As well as aiming to own summer, McDonald's has been on a roll with its wider ad campaigns. Its Grimace Shake created a global viral trend, and it's taking it's now making much of its cameo appearances in film in its 'As Featured in' campaign. See our pick of the best McDonald's adverts for more.