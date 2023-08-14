Ingenious summer ads bring McDonald's to the beach

McDonald's seems to be on a roll with its marketing campaigns this summer. And it seems determined for us to see its branding everywhere, even in the most unlikely of objects and accessories.

An ingenious new campaign for the fastfood brand in Italy finds the McDonald's logo and its most famous products lurking everywhere at the beach. And it could be a contender for our pick of the best print adverts.

Image 1 of 5 I'm not sure what this says about the taste of McDonald's burgers. Click right for more (Image credit: McDonald's Italy) Open sesame? (Image credit: McDonald's Italy) Just make sure you use sun lotion or you'll end up fried (Image credit: McDonald's Italy) I can see a potential branding colab here (Image credit: McDonald's Italy) Goku in a bucket? (Image credit: McDonald's Italy)

Hot on the heels of the contagious McDonald's eyebrows ad in the UK and the start of the epic McDonald's As Featured in campaign worldwide, here comes another hot new series of ads from the fastfood giant. The brand aims to put its stamp on the Italian summer by comparing its product to a range of seasonal essentials.

Created by Leo Burnett Italia, the campaign finds McDonald's branding in flip-flops, inflatable rings, parasols and more. It's yet another example of an approach we've already seen from McDonald's several times now, where it takes advantage of the familiarity of its branding and products to make a visual connection to everyday items. As well as resembling eyebrows, the McDonald's arches can also be found in the straps on flip-flops. The added bonus of this campaign is that it feels like it could be extended to other seasons.

For more ad inspiration, see our pick of the best McDonald's marketing campaigns and the best billboard advertising.