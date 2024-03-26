The 10 Switch games I'd buy in the Nintendo Blockbuster sale

Nintendo has a Blockbuster eShop Sale happening right now. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are being discounted by up to 85%, including popular titles like Animal Crossing and Super Mario Odyssey. This latest sale will be running until April 07, so there's no better time to get your game on.

You can find these deals via the UK Nintendo Store, as well as the eShop on your Nintendo Switch, OLED, or Lite Console. But keep in mind that these deals are digital-only, so you won't receive a cartridge or case if you're looking to purchase a gift for someone else. If you need a console first, we have a guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals as well as the best Nintendo Switch OLED prices to help out.

I've picked out my top game choices from this Nintendo Blockbuster Sale, and included some other recommendations too that I think are definitely worth grabbing. If money is a little tight right now, there are still some amazing free Nintendo Switch games for you to enjoy. Take a look at these epic deals below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons:<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-1438623.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £49.99 £33.29 at Nintendo

SAVE 33% A few years ago, during lockdown, Animal Crossing was everyone's favourite <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/features/best-cozy-switch-games" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"">cozy Switch game. What's not to like about building your own tropical island while being indebted to a wealthy Raccoon? This game is still fun for passing the time, by interacting with your villagers, designing items, fishing, fossil hunting, and bug catching. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FAnimal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Nintendo%2Fdp%2FB07SMRM43T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£36.99 at Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5723316&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fanimal-crossing-new-horizons-nintendo-switch%2F5723316.p%3FskuId%3D5723316&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59.99 at Best Buy

Super Mario Odyssey:<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/Super-Mario-Odyssey-1173332.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £49.99 £33.29 at Nintendo

SAVE 33%: Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's loveable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser. This game is fun for all the family, and excellent for train journeys too. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSuper-Mario-Odyssey-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB01MUA0D2A%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£36.99 at Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721722&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-odyssey-nintendo-switch%2F5721722.p%3FskuId%3D5721722&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59.99 at Best Buy

EA SPORTS FC24: <a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/EA-SPORTS-FC-24-2412873.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £54.99 £16.49 at Nintendo

SAVE 70%: I'll be honest, I'm not really into football. But playing it on a console is so much better than watching it on TV, and I'm slowly getting to grips with it. I grew up watching mostly Liverpool and now Arsenal games, so getting to play as current and past players makes it all the more fun. There's also a US deal on this game too. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-Switch-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6SS2JQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£21.99 at Amazon | <a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/ea-sports-fc-24-switch/" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$17.99 Nintendo US

It Takes Two:<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/It-Takes-Two-2265759.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £35.99 £17.49 at Nintendo SAVE 50%: This is my favourite multiplayer game to play with my Fiance. We love this fun co-op game, it involves a couple struggling with separation issues before being transformed into their daughter's dolls, tasked with navigating a miniature world to get back home. You should consider this game for the art style alone. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FElectronic-Arts-Takes-SWITCH-VideoGame-Blue%2Fdp%2FB0BF5WGNY6%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£24.95 at Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6519764&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fit-takes-two-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6519764.p%3FskuId%3D6519764&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29.99 at Best Buy

Disney Dreamlight Valley: <a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Disney-Dreamlight-Valley-2232608.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £44.99 £25.11 at Nintendo

SAVE 25%: This is probably my favourite Switch game ever. Fans of Disney and Animal Crossing will love this one – go fishing with Goofy, cook with Remy, hang out with Stitch, or become besties with Anna and Elsa. The choice is yours as you build your valley and harvest crops in this super chill life-sim and adventure game. You can purchase extra DLC for this should you choose, and there's a Cozy edition too, which offers extra in-game content including moonstones, outfits, and more. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDisney-Dreamlight-Valley-Download-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0CGXMYMVP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£30.99 at Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559218&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdisney-dreamlight-valley-cozy-edition-nintendo-switch%2F6559218.p%3FskuId%3D6559218&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39.99 at Best Buy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (cloud version):<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Marvel-s-Guardians-of-the-Galaxy-Cloud-Version-1987417.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £59.99 £14.99 at Nintendo

SAVE 75%: Marvel fans, this one's for you. Get ready for a wild ride across the cosmos with this action RPG game that will see you exploring vast worlds across the universe. I have this game on my PlayStation 5 console and I absolutely love it, so I have no doubt that you will too. Price Check:<a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/marvels-guardians-of-the-galaxy-cloud-version-switch/" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59.99 $14.99 at Nintendo US

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot :<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/DRAGON-BALL-Z-KAKAROT-A-NEW-POWER-AWAKENS-SET-1987413.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £49.99 £12.49 at Nintendo SAVE 75%: Live, train, and fight as your favourite DBZ characters in this story-driven adventure game with epic boss battles and light-hearted side quests. There's even a fun card game too to test your strengths. This is an excellent game for Super Saiyan fans, and now it's a great price too. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDragon-Ball-Kakarot-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB09888T2V3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£29.95 at Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6469119&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdragon-ball-z-kakarot-a-new-power-awakens-set-nintendo-switch%2F6469119.p%3FskuId%3D6469119&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29.99 at Best Buy

LEGO The Incredibles:<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/LEGO-The-Incredibles-1383087.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £49.99 £3.99 at Nintendo

SAVE 92%: Continuing the Disney hype, this Lego game transforms the Pixar hit franchise, The Incredibles, into a fun non-stop action game featuring content from both movies. Fight crime together in co-op mode and bring villains to justice as a superhero family. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLEGO-The-Incredibles-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB07BTR2KH7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£19.95 at Amazon | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLEGO-The-Incredibles-Nintendo-Switch%2F131367285" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$26.80 at Walmart

Rayman Legends Definitive :<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/Rayman-Legends-Definitive-Edition-1176776.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £29.99 £5.99 at Nintendo SAVE 80%: This arcade game is super fun for smashing through levels either solo or with a buddy. It's great for passing the time on long journeys or for unwinding at home. You could also say it's a great Mario alternative. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRayman-Legends-Definitive-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB06ZYL2D66%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£19.99 at Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6260954&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Frayman-legends-definitive-edition-nintendo-switch-digital%2F6260954.p%3FskuId%3D6260954&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39.99 at Best Buy

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt:<a href="https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/LEGO-The-Incredibles-1383087.html" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £29.99 £11.99 at Nintendo SAVE 60%: Geralt of Rivia is the ultimate mercenary monster hunter in this open-world adventure, set in a dark fantasy universe. This game has previously won over 250 Game of the Year awards, and it deserves them all. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FWitcher-Wild-Hunt-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB09KS6N9FN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£29.95 at Amazon | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Witcher-III-Wild-Hunt-Complete-Edition-Warner-Home-Nintendo-Switch%2F658322898%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$68.45 at Walmart

US Nintendo Switch game deals

The official Blockbuster sale from Nintendo is seemingly UK and EU-only, but other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in the US have some epic deals on Switch games too, which I've included below.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB09742H73B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59.99 $19.91 at Amazon

SAVE 75%: This game is a sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle game series, it involves a franchise crossover with our favourite plumber teaming up with Rabbids to save the sparks on a cosmic adventure. Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6464074&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-cosmic-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6464074.p%3FskuId%3D6464074&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39.99 at Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-83751212%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$19.99 at Target

Sonic Frontiers: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonic-Frontiers-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0BB13V163%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59.99 $29.97 at Amazon

SAVE 50%: The supersonic Hedgehog is back once again in this latest title with cyberspace levels, and it's now an impressive 50% off at both Amazon and Best Buy in the US. Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517775&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsonic-frontiers-nintendo-switch%2F6517775.p%3FskuId%3D6517775&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29.99 at Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsonic-frontiers-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-87391341%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29.99 at Target