All I want for Valentine’s Day is the Tomb Raider remaster collection

Tomb Raider fans, rejoice! The iconic '90s action-adventure game is getting a much-needed remaster, and fans are already excited. Announced at yesterday's Nintendo Direct event, Crystal Dynamics confirmed that the new remaster collection will be released early next year, featuring Tomb Raiders I-III (complete with expansions and secret levels).

With Tomb Raider being such an icon of '90s gaming, we're wondering why it's taken so long to announce a remaster (but I guess a three-part trilogy makes up for it a little). If you want to stick to the classics, check out our guide to the best retro game consoles.

While the game was officially announced for Switch, non-Nintendo gamers need fear not, as Crystal Dynamics says the remaster will also be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, under the rather catchy title: 'Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft'.

As well as the original game content, the remaster will feature updated versions of the Unfinished Business expansion (Tomb Raider 1), the Gold Mask expansion (Tomb Raider 2) and The Lost Artifact expansion (Tomb Raider 3).

Side by side of the original vs new graphics, which users will be able to switch between (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

The updated visuals (courtesy of Aspyr) include enhanced textures, improved character design and more dynamic lighting, while still maintaining the charm of the original games. For players who don't get on with the updated graphics, an option to seamlessly switch between the original and updated versions will be available – so don't worry, Miss Croft will still be available in her full polygonal glory.

The remaster also boasts improved quality-of-life additions, like optimised joystick controls so players can switch between classic and modern control schemes, as well as camera lock-on in combat.

Remastered Lara Croft is certainly clearer, but keeps the charm of the original game (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

The remastered collection is set to release on 14 February 2024 – a great way to spend your Valentine's Day, if you ask me. It will retail for $30 (£25) and is available for pre-purchase on Steam now.

