Recommended reading

How Moonlighter 2 builds on its Zelda-inspired twist as it moves from 2D to 3D

News
By published

Game co-director Luis Pérez explains why 3D in Unity makes a creative difference.

The Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is making 'the shopkeeper' the heart and soul of this fantastical video game. The classic gaming character trope is lifting the counter lid and leaving the store, and it's looking quite wonderful.

When it comes to video game NPCs, the most memorable is surely the merchant who's always conveniently around to hawk you new wares to help you on your adventure. They come in all manner of guises, from the stylish ones whose bonds you can also grow in Persona 5 to the shopkeepers in Spelunky, who can be just as deadly if you try to rip them off. 2018's Moonlighter, however, went with the premise of, what if in this classic Zelda-style adventure, you actually played as the shopkeeper?

Image 1 of 3
Moonlighter 2; screens from a vibrant fantasy video game
(Image credit: Digital Sun)
Image 1 of 4
Moonlighter 2; screens from a vibrant fantasy video game
(Image credit: Digital Sun)
Image 1 of 3
Moonlighter 2; screens from a vibrant fantasy video game
(Image credit: Digital Sun)
Image 1 of 3
Moonlighter 2; screens from a vibrant fantasy video game
(Image credit: Digital Sun)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1