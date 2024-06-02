The internet is divided over PlayStation’s AI vision

It looks like PlayStation may finally be embracing AI after a statement from its head of productions, Asad Qizilbash, caused a stir online. AI is always a controversial topic, especially in the gaming sphere where creatives fear for the security of their careers, but Asad chooses to see it as a force for good.

With gaming trends constantly in flux, he believes that advancements in AI will bring "personalized experiences and meaningful stories" to players, ultimately creating a richer gaming experience. While there are definite pros and cons, the news has divided gaming fans, with many expressing their fears of an outright AI takeover in the industry.

In a recent interview, Asad predicted that the future of gaming is going to "shift from graphics or visuals to immersive narratives that resonate long after the controller is set down." AI integration will supposedly support these more plot-driven narratives, enhancing "emotional depth in games by allowing characters to be much more emotive and expressive, fostering more evocative storytelling," Asad says.

Some fans took positively to the idea, with many Reddit users sharing their interest in more customised gameplay experiences. "I would be very interested to see this kind of dynamic, AI driven reactions to your actions in games. Personalisation is absolutely going to be a game changer," one Redditor commented in a r/gamernews thread. "I would be all about using AI to help design side quest content. Basically use AI to assist the actual artists and writers to enable them to do more with their art," another added.

As is usually the case with anything on the internet, there's been some backlash. Many felt that the embracing of AI would inadvertently cause a decline in the quality of games over time. "Can't wait for gaming to become so homogenized that all sense of creativity and uniqueness is entirely lost," one user scathingly commented.

On a similar Reddit post, some fans expressed concerns over the focus on narrative rather than graphics, with many seeing this as an opportunity to cut corners on the artistic side of game development. "Sony has been making boring third person interactive movies with 'immersive narratives' for over a decade now," one user commented on a separate post. "There definitely is a market for it, but I doubt it's as big as they're hoping it is," they add.

Asad wants to use AI to create "personalized experiences and meaningful stories". (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's worth noting that PlayStation's move to embrace AI is still fairly conceptual – for Asad, the AI integration will be a considered approach. "Regarding PlayStation's role in this evolution, I see it as a destination defined by community and a commitment to quality, unexpected and memorable experiences," he says.

It's not the first time we've seen AI news shaking up the games industry after a Call of Duty job advert sparked AI controversy. Others have been less subtle, like games studio Square Enix, who promised an "aggressive approach" to AI integration. Whether we like it or not, AI is here to stay. How PlayStation aims to utilise it remains to be seen.