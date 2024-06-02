The internet is divided over PlayStation’s AI vision

It sees a "shift from graphics” to AI-augmented storytelling.

Playstation head of productions and product Asad Qizilbash
It looks like PlayStation may finally be embracing AI after a statement from its head of productions, Asad Qizilbash, caused a stir online. AI is always a controversial topic, especially in the gaming sphere where creatives fear for the security of their careers, but Asad chooses to see it as a force for good. 

With gaming trends constantly in flux, he believes that advancements in AI will bring "personalized experiences and meaningful stories" to players, ultimately creating a richer gaming experience. While there are definite pros and cons, the news has divided gaming fans, with many expressing their fears of an outright AI takeover in the industry.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

