Square Enix embraces AI art despite industry backlash

Games publisher Square Enix has announced that it will include AI-generated assets in its new multiplayer online shooter 'Foamstars'. While the company states that the use of AI is minimal, the transparency around its usage has caused a stir online – especially in the wake of frequent controversy over AI art.

With mounting fears that AI is replacing artists, seeing a games publisher embrace the controversial technology is certainly a little disconcerting. While a small use of AI in game development is anticipated (whether we like it or not), concerns arise regarding where we draw the line.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

According to Square Enix, AI was limited to the creation of in-game album covers for the Foamstars soundtrack, although the company has confirmed further exploration in future. In a New Year's Letter Square Enix's President Takashi Kiryu shared his positive thoughts on AI technology, stating that he believes that "generative AI has the potential not only to reshape what we create, but also to fundamentally change the processes by which we create, including programming."

He continues, claiming the company plans to be "aggressive in applying AI," in an attempt to streamline productivity and produce new forms of content for fans. While his future intentions for AI are somewhat vague, in an interview with VCG Kiryu says that only "0.01% or even less" of Foamstars was AI-generated and that "the core gameplay" was "made by hand.”

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Confirming its use of AI image generator Midjourney (which was recently caught using a controversial artist database), the company's confident disclosure feels like somewhat of a snub for artists concerned for their livelihoods. With Wizards of the Coast coming under fire for a recent AI art controversy, Square Enix's forward approach to AI feels insensitive and bold during such an unstable time for creatives.