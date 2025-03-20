Amid the growing AI art trend, Nintendo stands apart. While other household names embrace the use of AI to enhance game development and improve user experience, Nintendo holds fast in its pursuit of player connection, creativity and originality. Spearheaded by the vision of Shigeru Miyamoto, this decision exemplifies Nintendo's commitment to offering unique experiences in a rapidly evolving market. It's a reason why Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the year's most-anticipated releases.

Year by year, the gaming industry bears witness to numerous technological advancements that are slowly but surely leading the industry towards a more automated future. We've seen how AI such as Nividia ACE and RTX Remix can introduce tools to speed-up game development, but we've also heard how artists like Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau fear a future where AI replaces artists. Against this, Nintendo has been clear it doesn't see gen AI has something it needs (and indeed, as the recent Unity Gaming Report showed, there's a lack of interest from many devs to use gen AI).

The evolution of AI in gaming

Recently, AI has become a buzzword across industries, and the gaming industry is no exception. Many AAA companies see AI as a tool to revolutionise game development by making it more cost-effective and efficient, resulting in more immersive products. This is not without merit; AI can be used to automate tedious development tasks, create lively in-game characters and even predict player behaviour to tailor experiences in real time.

To many, this feels like the natural progression of technology in gaming. After all, AI has the potential to help developers create more complex game worlds, more personalised experiences and enable faster production cycles. (For example, Tencent's GameGen-O has is a gen AI model that could replace traditional game engines.) Despite the widespread excitement about AI integration, it might be surprising to learn that Nintendo has chosen to take a different route.

Why Nintendo rejects AI in gaming

In an interview with The New York Times, the visionary behind beloved franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto stated that Nintendo is not in a hurry to jump on the AI bandwagon. Miyamoto emphasised that Nintendo will be carving its own path despite the industry moving in a very pro AI direction.

"It might seem like we are just going the opposite direction for the sake of going in the opposite direction, but it really is trying to find what makes Nintendo special," Miyamoto told The New York Times.

Nintendo is not avoiding implementing AI out of fear, rather this approach reflects a broader corporate philosophy at Nintendo, one that values creativity and originality over technological conformity. This sentiment was echoed by Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, in 2024. He acknowledged that AI does have potential but emphasised that Nintendo aims to continue delivering unique experiences that cannot be achieved solely through technology.

"We have decades of know-how in creating the best gaming experiences for our players," Furukawa said. "While we are open to utilising technological developments, we will work to continue delivering value that is unique to Nintendo and cannot be created by technology alone."

The risk of mixing AI in game development

The most prevalent concerns surrounding AI in creative industries centre around the ethics that come with AI use and the potential for intellectual property issues. In particular, generative AI has faced criticism for its ability to produce 'new' content from the data it was trained on, raising questions about ownership, originality and what constitutes as art.

Gaming industry insiders from labor unions to video game voice actors have also raised concerns about the possibility of AI leading to job losses as automation takes over roles traditionally held by human workers.

Nintendo is a company that is known for fiercely guarding its intellectual property. By avoiding AI, Nintendo can maintain a tight rein on its creative assets, safeguarding the brand's integrity against unauthorised material.

Nintendo has a history of carving its own path

Nintendo has a long-standing track record of contrasting with industry trends; their latest decision to steer away from implementing AI is no exception. For example, when virtual reality (VR) began to gain prominence in the industry many thought that Nintendo would embrace this new space and dive in headfirst.

While Nintendo did throw their hat into the VR ring with the Labo VR Kit, it was quickly deduced that Nintendo wasn’t interested in pursuing VR in the same way that other gaming giants were (this could also have something to do with the failure of Nintendo's Virtual Boy from 1995 - the lesson? Don't chase trends).

Historically, Nintendo has also been known to be slower to adopt certain gaming trends, which even included online gaming. Instead choosing to focus on creating experiences that bring people together in the same physical space via local multiplayer.

While these actions have landed Nintendo some criticism at times, this approach has also been instrumental in the company's enduring success, as Nintendo has consistently delivered unique experiences that set it apart from its competitors.

Originality over everything

What has consistently set Nintendo apart from its competitors is its dedication to creating timeless and gripping experiences that resonate with players of all ages on an emotional level. For example, games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, two of the best Nintendo Switch games, are able to captivate players by delivering rich, imaginative worlds filled with charm, creativity, and heart. That is something that cannot be replicated by cutting edge technology alone.

By choosing to prioritise the creativity of its developers and artists and not jumping on the AI bandwagon, Nintendo reinforces its belief that great games come from human creativity and passion, not an algorithm.

Nintendo’s dedication to the human element of game design is both reassuring and refreshing amidst this era where companies are steadily relying more and more on AI for efficiency and optimisation.

Shigeru Miyamoto’s vision for Nintendo is clear. Even in a world where competitors are embracing AI, Nintendo remains steadfast in its decision to focus on the human element, the passion and the heart that brings its games to life. It's a position we also take on RenderHub where AI created assets aren't allowed on our marketplace.

It is inspiring to see Nintendo uphold its philosophy amid the rapidly changing technology and trends of the gaming industry. By prioritising creativity, originality and the people who make their games possible not only do they continue to stand out in the ever-evolving gaming industry, but they are also able to continually resonate with players on a deeper, more personal level.

Is Nintendo right to avoid using AI? Let us know in the comments below.