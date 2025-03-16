Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau is one of the most established comic artists working today, he's worked for Marvel, DC Comics and game publishers including Capcom and Square Enix. but the issues around generative AI and art haven't escaped him. The rise in popularity of the best AI art generators has kept the debate around whether AI is good, bad or workable for artists a constant discourse.

For Stanley, AI and its uses in art is a straightforward one – AI isn't art, it can't make art, and it isn't creative. "I don’t agree that AI images are art,” Stanley states firmly. “I don’t consider them art because art is exclusively a human endeavour. You need to have a person who interacts and interprets the world through a very specific visual lens and then transforms that into art. That must be done by a human."

Stanley sees a crucial distinction between AI as a tool in the creative process and AI as a replacement for human artistry. While he acknowledges the practical uses of AI in industries like animation and game development, to streamline using the best animation software and best game development software, he warns against mistaking AI-generated images for genuine artistic expression.

"It makes sense for companies to use AI to ease development – like animators using AI to fill in frames – but the final product should still have a human touch," he reflects.

(Image credit: DC Comics / Stanley Lau)

The artist is valuable

For Stanley, an artwork’s value is not just in the image itself but in the artist’s lived experiences and creative vision. "When people buy my work, they don’t just buy the image. They buy my legacy, my experience in life. They’re purchasing a piece of my life – that's what gives it value," he reflects.

Stanley compares AI-generated art to mass-produced goods: "In the past, many products were handmade – shoes, clothing, bags. Then machines took over. Now, if you want something handmade, you have to pay a premium. I believe the same will happen with art. AI-generated images will flood the market, but people will eventually return to valuing human-made art".

One of Stanley's biggest concerns is how AI affects aspiring artists, especially those trying to break into the industry. "In my own circle, I see how AI is replacing roles." he says, adding: "In advertising, for example, there used to be visualisers who would create concept sketches. Now, AI can generate a visual brief instantly, reducing the need for those jobs."

He doesn’t dismiss AI entirely, recognising that artists can mix the technology into their workflow, but he cautions against over-reliance. Stanley says: "Either the visualiser loses their job, or they have to adapt by learning AI tools. That’s fair, but artists must ask themselves, 'are you driving the technology, or is the technology driving you?' The relationship should always be that of master and servant. The artist should be in control, not the AI."

(Image credit: Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau)

With AI’s rapid advancement, Stanley acknowledges the fear and uncertainty among young artists. "I run a school, and I’ve seen a dip in enrolment because parents worry whether art is still a viable career," he says with some concern. But he remains optimistic. "We have to go through this, but I believe there will be a renaissance of human-created art."

For Stanley creating art is joy itself, so he when I ask what advice he would give his students, he pauses and says: "The most interesting part of art is the process – solving problems, creating something from nothing – so why would you outsource the most fun part of the creative journey to a machine?"

This reminds me of something he said in my earlier interview with Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, where he said: "Art is not easy. You have to suffer in joy," and pointed out the fun of art comes from the creative process and problem solving.

The message: the joy and challenge of creating art is what makes us human, and why human-made art is more valuable, so where possible leave AI out of the creative process.

Despite AI’s growing influence, Stanley believes that true artistry will remain a human pursuit, and using AI is not something that appeals. "If I ever incorporate AI into my work, I’ll forever be branded as an AI artist – there’s no way out. I’d rather preserve human creativity than succumb to the convenience of AI-generated shortcuts."

(Image credit: Marvel)

Stanley also sees conventions like MCM Comic Con, which he will appear at, as playing a bigger role in maintaining the value of human-made art. "At conventions, fans come up to me and talk about my work, discuss the creative choices I made. AI can’t replicate that experience. You’re not going to a convention to meet a computer," he laughs.

As AI continues to evolve, Stanley encourages artists to focus on their craft, trust in their skills, and embrace the challenge. He says, "In the future, there will be fewer artists like me – real artists. That will make us rarer, more valuable. And that’s worth pursuing."

Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau will be at this year's MCM Comic Con in London from 23-25 May, buy your tickets now. See more of his art on the Artgerm website.