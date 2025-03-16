"In the future, there will be fewer artists like me – real artists" says Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau as he reflects on the dangerous impact of AI on art

Features
By published

The Marvel and DC Comics artist says what many quietly believe.

Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau is one of the most established comic artists working today, he's worked for Marvel, DC Comics and game publishers including Capcom and Square Enix. but the issues around generative AI and art haven't escaped him. The rise in popularity of the best AI art generators has kept the debate around whether AI is good, bad or workable for artists a constant discourse.

For Stanley, AI and its uses in art is a straightforward one – AI isn't art, it can't make art, and it isn't creative. "I don’t agree that AI images are art,” Stanley states firmly. “I don’t consider them art because art is exclusively a human endeavour. You need to have a person who interacts and interprets the world through a very specific visual lens and then transforms that into art. That must be done by a human."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau; a vibrant, dynamic illustration showcases Spider-Gwen in a dynamic action pose amidst a cityscape, radiating a sense of energy and playful confidence
"Art is not easy. You have to suffer in joy" – Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau reflects on what it takes to succeed in comic art
Fantastic Four poster
The Fantastic Four controversy shows AI has ruined poster design
An image of a giant woman with long orange hair in a spacesuit, on sale in an AI art auction at Christie&#039;s
Christie's first AI art auction provokes fierce debate – and it's hard to pick a side
AI control era; Adobe logo made from paint
Lazy AI prompts are dead - we're on the threshold of the "Controls Era" says Adobe
graphic designer
'It's a genie out of the bottle': How AI is impacting graphic design
Cartoon of young person looking at the sun rise over a futuristic cityscape
Should we be scared or excited? What to expect from AI in 2025
Latest in Digital Art
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau discuses AI; a digital illustration showcases a stylised female figure, reminiscent of a comic book superhero, likely Supergirl, with vibrant colours and a dynamic pose
"In the future, there will be fewer artists like me – real artists" says Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau as he reflects on the dangerous impact of AI on art
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau; a vibrant, dynamic illustration showcases Spider-Gwen in a dynamic action pose amidst a cityscape, radiating a sense of energy and playful confidence
"Art is not easy. You have to suffer in joy" – Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau reflects on what it takes to succeed in comic art
JD Vance meme by Beeple, a man with curly hair and a beard
JD Vance memes are now art as Beeple joins the trend
Image from Disney Snow White remake
Disney should own Snow White’s character design backlash
Cartoons of the 1960s; A vibrant illustration of the Yellow Submarine, a psychedelically patterned background surrounds the iconic vessel.
Cartoons of the 1960s – the best animated movies feature the work of Chuck Jones, who ensured characters were "not realistic, but believable"
ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!
Latest in Features
Promise Mascot Agency;
How Ikumi Nakamura's 'art bible' helped create Promise Mascot Agency's grotesque mascots, and why collaboration in indie game development is vital
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau discuses AI; a digital illustration showcases a stylised female figure, reminiscent of a comic book superhero, likely Supergirl, with vibrant colours and a dynamic pose
"In the future, there will be fewer artists like me – real artists" says Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau as he reflects on the dangerous impact of AI on art