"Art is not easy. You have to suffer in joy" – Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau reflects on what it takes to succeed in comic art

The DC and Marvel cover artist reveals why passion and perseverance is key to success.

For many new artists looking to get into comic art and digital art, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau has become one of the most inspirational illustrators working today. As co-founder of Imaginary Friends Studios he's had the opportunity to work for most major brands and imprints you'd care to mention, from DC and Marvel to Capcom and Square Enix, and each time he puts his spin on famous characters.

A staple at major comic conventions, Stanley's work blends Eastern and Western influences, creating a unique style that captivates fans and industry professionals alike. His journey from a young anime enthusiast to a globally renowned artist is a testament to persistence, adaptability, and passion for the craft.

