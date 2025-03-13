For many new artists looking to get into comic art and digital art, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau has become one of the most inspirational illustrators working today. As co-founder of Imaginary Friends Studios he's had the opportunity to work for most major brands and imprints you'd care to mention, from DC and Marvel to Capcom and Square Enix, and each time he puts his spin on famous characters.

A staple at major comic conventions, Stanley's work blends Eastern and Western influences, creating a unique style that captivates fans and industry professionals alike. His journey from a young anime enthusiast to a globally renowned artist is a testament to persistence, adaptability, and passion for the craft.

Ahead of an appearance at this year's MCM Comic Con in May, his first time visiting the UK, Stanley sits down with me to discuss his career, inspirations and why meeting fans and artists at events like MCM Comic Con is important to growing as an artist.

(Image credit: Marvel / Stanley Lau)

Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau defines his style

Stanley tells me his signature style is a product of his diverse upbringing. Born and raised in Hong Kong before moving to Singapore, the artist was first exposed to anime and manga before discovering Western superhero comics. Drawing from an early age, art is his passion.

“Being born and raised in the East, in the earlier part of my life I was exposed to anime, manga, and Asian content. That sparked my interest in drawing or pursuing art,” he says. “As I grew up and moved from Hong Kong to Singapore, I had a chance to expose myself to something more Western. So I started to engage with comics and superheroes, and that influenced my art style.”

When asked about how he found his identity as an artist, his work is a subtle blend of anime and Western comic influences, Stanley likens the process of developing a unique artistic style to cooking: “Art style is like a recipe, just like cooking. You can’t just figure out a style just by meditating. You really have to find some target – something you want to get inspired by. The cool thing is that you can never replicate someone else’s style, so it becomes just an extra ingredient for you to give a try and see if you can find your own taste in it."

Over the years, his style has evolved from anime-influenced characters with "big sparkly eyes and cute-looking faces" to a more refined blend that balances realism with stylisation.

(Image credit: DC Comics / Stanley Lau)

Like many digital artists, Stanley's workflow has changed with technology. His journey began with Adobe Photoshop 5, long before the Creative Suite era, when layers were just being introduced. Eventually, he transitioned to Corel Painter, a software known for its ability to mimic traditional painting techniques.

"I started with Photoshop. It’s funny to say that because I started with Photoshop 5 – not CS5, just 5,” he laughs. “And then I moved on to Corel Painter. I’ve been using that for many years until today. So now I use both Corel Painter and Photoshop for my work.”

His preference for Corel Painter sets him apart from many comic book artists who typically use Photoshop or Clip Studio Paint, which are regarded as the best digital software for comic art. In fact, I'm a little surprised Stanley uses Corel Painter, but he explains: “I really like the natural effect of Corel Painter that simulates traditional mediums, so that became my tool of trade for many years.”

The problem with social media

Choosing which software to use is the least of modern artists problems, as Stanley points out, new artists need to handle the pressures of social media as much as mastering a new art app. He tells me social media is a blessing and a curse.

“Fortunately, I grew up in a world without social media or without the internet. So when I was young, I just stayed at home and drew without concern,” he says. “Now it’s not so easy. Young artists always try to find inspiration on social media, but the more they look at other people’s work, instead of inspiring them, it cripples them. You’re no longer comparing yourself to one or two artists – you’re comparing yourself to hundreds every day. Instead of feeling inspired, you feel discouraged.”

His advice to aspiring artists? Fall in love with the process: “Learn to enjoy art first. Many young artists focus a lot on technique and software, but they don’t think about the craft itself. Art is not easy – it’s really challenging. You have to suffer in joy.”

(Image credit: Marvel / Stanley Lay)

Stanley's career took off courtesy to his personal passion for drawing characters he loved. He never set out to work for major publishers like DC and Marvel; instead, he gained recognition through fan art and painting heroes and designs he had a passion for, but giving them his own identity.

“I did not have the desire to work with DC and Marvel in the beginning," admits Stanley, which some may find surprising because for many comic artists, a Marvel contact is a dream.

"My desire was always just to draw what I like,” he says. “I started to draw fan art of those characters and posted on them on DeviantArt back when it was the thing. Some of the editors from comic companies saw my work and engaged me for projects. That’s how I got discovered."

Now, he works closely with industry giants, recently designing a new Supergirl costume for DC, due for release in 2026. "Supergirl is my favourite DC character, so I really enjoyed drawing her. My approach for this design was ‘Supergirl next door’. I wanted to create a character as grounded and human as possible,” he says.

(Image credit: DC Comics / Stanley Lau)

Although known for his striking portrayals of female superheroes – he's painted Black Cat, Gewn Stacy's Spider-Woman and Wonder Woman, when I was editor of ImagineFX I commissioned him for a fantastic Elektra cover – Stanley constantly challenges himself by working on characters outside his comfort zone.

“People know me for drawing pretty girls or pretty women. That has been my thing. So every now and then, I try to make something different – like drawing Venom or Two-Face. Those are not the usual things that I do, which I find interesting because it helps me expand my audience base."

Some characters, however, pose a unique challenge. "To me, the most difficult characters to draw are those with masks, like Batman or Iron Man. They’re not difficult technically, but they’re difficult to make uniquely mine because they don’t have faces. Everybody will look the same no matter who draws them."

Ultimately, Stanley remains dedicated to his goal of introducing new audiences to the world of comic books. "My main goal of creating comic art is not just to satisfy existing audiences but to bring in new fans who are more exposed to anime, manga, and pop culture. I try to make my art relatable to them.”

(Image credit: DC Comics / Stanley Lau)

Despite his busy schedule, Stanley makes time to attend Comic Conventions around the world, which now includes MCM Comic Con this May in London. "The main objective of going to a Comic Con is to engage with the audience – mainly my friends, fans, or sometimes business partners that I don’t get the chance to interact with because I’m from Singapore," he explains. "So MCM Comic Con is a good time for me to interact and just build relationships."

For Stanley, conventions are an essential way to connect with fans, share insights, and experience the broader community of artists and collectors. "I just want to finally have a chance to meet my UK fans," reflects Stanley as he anticipates his visit to London.

Visit Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau's website for inspirational and art classes. He'll be attending MCM Comic Con London from 23-25 May, buy your tickets now.