The best anime characters to draw

Features
By
published

From from Pikachu to Totoro anime characters are great fun to draw and can inspire.

The best anime characters to draw can inspire you to master character design. Whether you've been scribbling anime-style faces since you were a young'un like me, or you're only picking up a pencil or stylus now, drawing some of the most popular anime characters can inspire. Below, I've put together a list of ten of the most iconic anime characters and go on to explain why they're worth trying your hand at sketching.

For the uninitiated, there's a lot more to anime than just wide-eyed, blue haired heroes and heroines – as I cover in my list of the best anime movies and shows. Whether you're a comic book artist or an animator, anime characters feature impactful, stylised designs offering plenty to learn from.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Best anime; a black-haired character wrapped in a red and black cloak from the anime movie Redline
Best anime: the films and series every animator should watch
An image showing styles of animation with Avatar, Mickey Mouse, Snow White, Wallace and Gromit, South Park, Metal Slug, The Simpsons, South Park and the Magic Roundabout
The 9 best animation styles
Jakob Eirich art
Digital art to inspire: 21 digital artists you need to know about
Best Procreate tutorials; a person draws on an iPad
24 Procreate tutorials to improve your digital art and design
Kateryna Hrytsyshyna 3D art
The best 3D art: incredible examples for inspiration
Sonic the Hedgehog
How to draw Sonic the Hedgehog in under 60 seconds
Latest in Digital Art
Photoshop on iPhone; A vibrant digital collage features a person seated on a vinyl record, which is suspended in mid-air amidst a colorful array of flowers and a partly visible cityscape.
Adobe Photoshop is now on iPhone – and it's free!
Anime characters to draw;A collection of popular anime characters, including Pikachu, Totoro, Sailor Moon, and a character resembling Lupin, are depicted in a vibrant and dynamic image.
The best anime characters to draw
Cartoons of the 1950s - best animated movies of the 50s; A heartwarming animated scene depicts two canine characters sharing a meal of spaghetti and meatballs at a table outdoors.
Cartoons of the 1950s – the best animated movies from Lady and the Tramp to Animal Farm
Wicked concept art; a painting of a monkey&#039;s face
31 pieces of spellbinding Wicked concept art, from flying monkeys to the epic Emerald City
Best anime; a black-haired character wrapped in a red and black cloak from the anime movie Redline
Best anime: the films and series every animator should watch
AI-generated images of a cat
DeepSeek's sudden explosion just changed the AI game
Latest in Features
Anime characters to draw;A collection of popular anime characters, including Pikachu, Totoro, Sailor Moon, and a character resembling Lupin, are depicted in a vibrant and dynamic image.
The best anime characters to draw
Pete Gibbons headshot
"We’ve been making video for social since before social was a thing": a day in the life of Pete Gibbons
A group of people taking a selfie using the iPhone 16e.
7 reasons the iPhone 16e is a huge improvement on the iPhone SE 3
AI trends predictions 2025
How to use AI properly – 5 tips to help you get the most from the tech
How we made Ada; A digitally animated scene depicts two women in a grand, antique-style library, with one pointing.
How we made the "lush, handmade look" of animated series Ada
Cartoons of the 1950s - best animated movies of the 50s; A heartwarming animated scene depicts two canine characters sharing a meal of spaghetti and meatballs at a table outdoors.
Cartoons of the 1950s – the best animated movies from Lady and the Tramp to Animal Farm