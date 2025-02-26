The best anime characters to draw can inspire you to master character design. Whether you've been scribbling anime-style faces since you were a young'un like me, or you're only picking up a pencil or stylus now, drawing some of the most popular anime characters can inspire. Below, I've put together a list of ten of the most iconic anime characters and go on to explain why they're worth trying your hand at sketching.

For the uninitiated, there's a lot more to anime than just wide-eyed, blue haired heroes and heroines – as I cover in my list of the best anime movies and shows. Whether you're a comic book artist or an animator, anime characters feature impactful, stylised designs offering plenty to learn from.

If you're after a few more pointers, we've got you covered. You can check out our list of some of the best character design books here, and we even have a guide for how to add pop to your character art. If you're a digital artist, who want to get into working digitally, then read our guide to the best drawing tablets and our list of the best digital art software – for example, Procreate and Clip Paint Studios are great for anime-style art.

Now, before we go onwards below, roll up your sleeves for a spot of anime fanart - or even perhaps a portfolio piece. If you have an anime character suggestion, let me know in the Comments section.

Anime characters to draw

(Image credit: Crypton Future Media)

10. Miku Hatsune

Details Artist / creator KEI (Kei Garou), Crypton Future Media, Yamaha First appeared in Vocaloid 2 (2007 voice synthesizer software) Fun fact Miku Hatsune's voicebank is based on samples contributed by voice actress Saki Fujita

A future idol inspiring future artists.

Arguably, this diva is a bit of a cheeky inclusion; Miku Hatsune doesn't originate from her own anime series. Rather, she's the anime-style mascot for voice synthesizing software. Becoming a sensation due to numerous peppy tunes, she's a pop culture force that's cameoed in plenty of shows, her own rhythm games, and even Fortnite.

As such, there's very little canon characterisation for her. As a result, musical artists have been only too happy to tell their own stories across hundreds of thousands of songs, and this adaptability is reflected in Miku's design. She's a perfect mascot for almost any occasion – literally all singing, all dancing. While her classic outfit is clearly fashioned after Idol singer costumes, the secret sauce of Miku's design are her two teal twintails.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Miku's iconic hairstyle makes her character design extremely durable, meaning you can almost always tell it's her no matter what costume she's sporting - as the various anime figures on my desk will attest.

(Image credit: Imagineer)

9. Metabee

Details Artist / creator Horumarin (Rin Horuma) First appeared in Medabot (1997 Japan-only Game Boy game), Medabots (1999 anime) Fun fact The insect Metabee's design draws direct inspiration from, the Hercules beetle, is not only one of the largest flying bugs out there, but also the longest surviving species of beetle in the world.

Get ready to robo-battle with your creative block!

Moving on from everyone's favourite voice synthesizing android, this chunky little robot is way more of a deep cut. Still, as far as drawing anime robots go, this striking, Hercules beetle inspired design feels like a slightly kinder inclusion than, say, Neon Genesis Evangelion's big purple Unit-01 mech.

Though Metabee is high-tech hardware sporting hard angles and impactful straight lines, this design demonstrates just how much inspiration can be drawn from the natural world.

Combining chibi-style aesthetics with sleek hardware, Metabee can be what you make him – whether you want to use him for comical situations or to revel in explosive Robattle action. In-universe, Medabots can switch out parts too, making Metabee's design perfect for customisation.

(Image credit: Public Domain)

8. Lupin III

Details Artist / creator Monkey Punch (Kazuhiko Katō) First appeared in Lupin III (1967 manga), Lupin the 3rd Part I (1971 anime) Fun fact Billing this sharp-dressed master thief as the great grandson of the Arsene Lupin, a character created by French novelist Maurice Leblanc, led to a tricky copyright situation. The character was often renamed outside of Japan until Leblanc's rights to the character expired.

Heists and hijinks.

Take my word for it - folks love horny idiots, and this long-running series boasts a heisting polycule of them. Joking aside, we're going to focus on the titular gangly fool for this entry - after all, every girl is crazy about a sharp dressed man.

Regardless of whether Lupin is sporting his head-turning red jacket, more mellow green blazer, or a plain black dress shirt and snazzy tie, the gentleman thief has been a timeless style icon for decades. Nothing ages better than a smart jacket and trousers combo, and all that formality is balanced here by gangly limbs alongside a massive round noggin', all combining to fashion a strongly identifiable, bow-legged silhouette.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures)

7. Pikachu

Details Artist / creator Ken Sugimori/Atsuko Nishida First appeared in Pocket Monsters Red and Blue (1996 Game Boy games), Pokémon (1997 anime) Fun fact Series mascot Pikachu has been largely voiced by one actress, Ikue Ōtani, no matter the language since 1997.

This little mouse has got that spark.

Perhaps you're like me and remember when Pikachu was a chunky little guy. According to Pikachu's original designer Atsuko Nishida, the series mascot's more spherical design was inspired by daifuku, a pleasingly squishy traditional Japanese sweet. Indeed, basing your own critter creations off of confectionery can ensure that cute factor.

Pikachu's design has since been refined for the purposes of animation, allowing the character to win over even more audiences with expressive movement. There's a reason why the series mascot was never allowed to evolve into Raichu in the show; Pikachu may be a weaker, earlier form – but nothing can go toe-to-toe with his simple, pleasing design.

(Image credit: Masamune Shirow)

6. Major Motoko Kusanagi

Details Artist / creator Masamune Shirow First appeared in Ghost in the Shell (1989 manga), Ghost in the Shell (1995 film) Fun fact Motoko's characterisation varies wildly from appearance to appearance, with the original manga depicting her as more vivacious than her comparatively stoic '95 film incarnation.

The rule of cool and its reigning monarch.

The '95 movie gives her a more muscular build, while the 2013 Ghost in the Shell: Arise anime instead makes her a youthful looking small fry, that iconic asymmetrical bob anchors Motoko Kusanagi's character design across all of her incarnations (even the live action movie, which I won't dwell on that here). Besides that durable design aspect, Motoko - known to backflip off skyscrapers and hack people's minds - simply oozes cyberpunk cool.

The Major's often form-fitting wardrobe doesn't just visually communicate her physical strength, but also exudes an air of confidence that compelled my younger self to fill many a sketchbook with her image. And now, it's your turn.

(Image credit: Shueisha / Jump Comics / Toei Animation)

5. Monkey D. Luffy

Details Artist / creator Eiichiro Oda First appeared in One Piece (1997 manga, still ongoing), One Piece (1997 anime, still ongoing) Fun fact For a character that absolutely should not work in live action, actor Iñaki Godoy does a fantastic job in the Netflix series, partly because he's a huge One Piece fan himself.

Set sail for dynamic sketches.

Wardrobe reveals a lot about a character, and Luffy's straw hat, shorts, and sandals perfectly encapsulates his bottomless appetite for adventure. Sure, this is arguably too relaxed a get-up for a seafaring pirate who can't swim, but that contrast is both compelling and further communicates Luffy's carefree attitude.

This airy fit also allows freedom of movement, with Luffy's incredible stretching abilities lending themselves well to practicing those dynamic character poses. With such recognisable features, it doesn't take much to bring this straw hat pirate's image to life – vital for most enduring shonen manga heroes – meaning cute chibi versions can be just as effective as when he blows himself up into a more muscular mode.

(Image credit: Shueisha)

4. Jotaro Kujo

Details Artist / creator Hirohiko Araki First appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (1989 Stardust Crusaders era of manga, otherwise still technically ongoing), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (1993 Original Video Animation) Fun fact Jotaro's overly stoic personality was partially inspired by the tough guy cinematic personae of actor Clint Eastwood.

Making an impact.

Jotaro Kujo's seemingly perpetual scowl is intended to distinguish him from the cheerier protagonists that came before in this long-running series, but the contrasting choices don't end there. In addition to being ridiculously tall canonically, the long flowing coat of Jotaro's heavily customised gakuran high school uniform makes him look even more imposing while also being a surprisingly mundane element in itself.

Jotaro cuts a striking silhouette, going to show that even something as every day as a school uniform can be reimagined into something that says much about a character. Besides that, what's better than one pose? Two, of course. Thanks to his ability to summon the 'punch ghost' stand Star Platinum, artwork of Jotaro always has the option of a partner.

(Image credit: Toei Animation Co., Ltd.)

3. Sailor Moon / Usagi Tsukino

Details Artist / creator Naoko Takeuchi First appeared in Sailor Moon (1991 manga), Sailor Moon (1992 anime) Fun fact Early character concepts depicted Usagi in her Sailor Moon alter ego with a more traditional superhero cape and even a gun.

Phasing into fanart mode.

As an anime-fan of a certain age, I couldn't allow this list to go by without giving the meatballs of yore their due. Usagi's odango-style hair buns are both another reference to classic Japanese sweets, but also give her an instantly recognisable silhouette.

That's just as well because, with a transformative wardrobe befitting a magical girl superheroine, her hairstyle makes her easily identifiable no matter what guise she wears.

As an interesting follow-on from the last entry, a number of Usagi's magical girl outfits are just variations on the theme of 'super powered school uniforms,' which just makes me wonder what sort of graceless superhero would be inspired by my ratty old school jumper and polo neck…

(Image credit: Bird Studio / Shueisha)

2. Son Goku

Details Artist / creator Akira Toriyama First appeared in Dragon Ball (1984 manga), Dragon Ball (1986 anime) Fun fact Goku is very loosely based on the literary character Sun Wukong from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Monkey magic.

People joke about Dragon Ball's worldwide popularity being something akin to a universal language; no matter how far you venture, wearing a t-shirt featuring the long-running series' almost irrepressibly cheerful protagonist is bound to strike up conversation.

Part of Goku's enduring appeal is his never-ending quest to get stronger, represented visually by the contrasting orange and blue Gi he's seldom seen without. Over the course of the series, we see Goku grow from a young, monkey-tailed boy into a totally clueless, grown ass man.

Strong, durable character design not only makes him instantly recognisable throughout that journey, but also ensures we never lose sight of him amid both the manga's action-packed panels, or the later anime's overwrought fights.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures, Troma Entertainment, Toho Co., Ltd.)

1. Totoro

Details Artist / creator Hayao Miyazaki First appeared in My Neighbour Totoro (1988 film) Fun fact The name 'Totoro' comes from a childlike mispronunciation of the word 'troll,' though this line from younger sister Mei was removed from earlier English language dubs.

Your friendly neighbourhood forest spirit.

You can't get much more iconic than the mascot of beloved animation house Studio Ghibli. Totoro's design combines elements reminiscent of all the creatures of the forest he protects, from cats to owls.

Both furry and comforting, but also wise and occasionally mischievous, it's not hard to see how Totoro has won over audiences for decades. The best part? He's surprisingly easy to draw thanks to his design's use of fairly straightforward shape language. So, what better way to break in your new sketchbook or drawing tablet than by warming up with a quick sketch of this friendly guardian spirit?