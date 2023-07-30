The best character design books in 2023

Even if you have years of experience, character design isn't always easy. But having a decent character design book can help you on your way. We've picked our favourites below, based on those we've read and reviewed ourselves, as well as reader reviews from artists and illustrators across the web.

Some titles are better suited to beginners, while others are ideal for those with more experience. They're written by some of the biggest names in animation, cartoon and design, and there are plenty of insights from seasoned professionals throughout.

The best character design books available now