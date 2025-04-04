Texan chain Buc-ee's sues indie Barc-ee's for mimicking its iconic logo

The "nearly identical" name is also causing issues.

Buc-ee&#039;s/Barc-ee&#039;s logos featuring a beaver and dog mascot
(Image credit: Buc-ee's/Barc-ee's)

Buc-ee's, a Texan chain of gas stations and convenience stores known for its friendly beaver logo and mascot is suing Barc-ee's, a southwest Missouri business offering coffee, food a dog park and a Western-themed miniature city for trademark infringement. Barc-ee's logo includes a smiling animal mascot.

Buc-ee's claims that the unauthorised use of its trademark will benefit Barc-ee's at its expense, and could cause customers to mistakenly assume they are the same business. As is common with logo disputes, Buc-ee's believes the Barc-ee's is infringing on its rights.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

