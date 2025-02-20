Meghan Markle faces logo design dispute with unexpected opponent

The similarities are striking.

As Ever and Porreres Coat of Arms logo comparison
(Image credit: As Ever/Porreres Coat of Arms)

Meghan Markle recently debuted her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, but eagle-eyed viewers have noticed some design parallels in the brand's intricate emblem, sparking a fresh creative controversy for the Duchess. It follows a rocky debut for the brand after its original name 'American Riviera Orchard' was rejected for a trademark application due to design inconsistencies in the handwritten calligraphic wordmark.

While there's no right way to design a logo, creating an original emblem is key to building an iconic identity (and avoiding any unnecessary design disputes). Now the Duchess' new brand is facing fresh contention from an unlikely contender – a small town in Mallorca, Spain – due to the emblem's striking similarities to its historic coat of arms.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

