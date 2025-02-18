Meghan Markle has relaunched her lifestyle brand under a new name, introducing a fresh new era that captures the brand's original bespoke charm. Taking a more personal branding approach, As Ever is a refined evolution complete with a sleek new crest and classy calligraphic wordmark that celebrates the Dutchess' creative side.

After the original brand name 'American Riviera Orchard' was subject to a rejected logo trademark application back in September, the latest evolution takes a more simplified approach to branding, combining sleek design with heartfelt personal flourishes. Following on from the Duchess' early online blogging roots running The Tig, As Ever's candid appeal bursts with authenticity and passion at its core.

Announcing the new brand in an Instagram post, Meghan shared "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish – food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday." While the design aesthetics remain similar to American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess claims the new title is less restrictive, allowing for a more fluid brand.

The highlight of the rebrand is the As Ever website featuring a new wordmark logo and intricate crest. The handwritten calligraphy-style logo has a soft romantic feel, complemented by a lush Californian backdrop featuring the Dutchess and her daughter Lilibet running through their garden. Two hummingbirds frame a delicate palm tree on the brand's new crest, pairing minimalist illustration with elegant linework to create a classy, scaleable design.

As Ever and American Riviera Orchard logo comparison. (Image credit: As Ever/American Riviera Orchard)

As Ever shines in its simplicity – an unfussy yet refined brand built upon passion and bespoke creativity. Despite its rocky beginnings, the Duchess' lifestyle brand has evolved into a charming identity rooted in stripped-back style dripping in minimalist class.