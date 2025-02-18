Meghan Markle's classy rebrand shines in its simplicity

Meghan Markle has relaunched her lifestyle brand under a new name, introducing a fresh new era that captures the brand's original bespoke charm. Taking a more personal branding approach, As Ever is a refined evolution complete with a sleek new crest and classy calligraphic wordmark that celebrates the Dutchess' creative side.

After the original brand name 'American Riviera Orchard' was subject to a rejected logo trademark application back in September, the latest evolution takes a more simplified approach to branding, combining sleek design with heartfelt personal flourishes. Following on from the Duchess' early online blogging roots running The Tig, As Ever's candid appeal bursts with authenticity and passion at its core.

