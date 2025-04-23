Justin Bieber's new brand logo gives us... nothing

News
By published

Skylrk takes cryptic design to the extreme.

Skylrk logo
(Image credit: Skylrk)

In a dramatic unveiling, musician Justin Bieber has cut ties with his old clothing brand, Drew House, to begin a brand new fashion venture. Swooping onto the scene, Bieber's cryptic new clothing brand, Skylrk, is a dramatic shift from the candid, playful appeal of Drew House, marking a new era of minimalist design.

While JB has kept things fairly under wraps so far, the stripped-back aesthetic of Skylrk has already received a mixed reception thus far. With nothing but an amorphous logo design and some behind-the-scenes product snapshots, it's hard to pass judgment on the new brand, simply because it gives us so little. If there was ever proof of too much minimalism, Bieber's new brand might just be a prime example.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

