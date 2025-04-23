In a dramatic unveiling, musician Justin Bieber has cut ties with his old clothing brand, Drew House, to begin a brand new fashion venture. Swooping onto the scene, Bieber's cryptic new clothing brand, Skylrk, is a dramatic shift from the candid, playful appeal of Drew House, marking a new era of minimalist design.

While JB has kept things fairly under wraps so far, the stripped-back aesthetic of Skylrk has already received a mixed reception thus far. With nothing but an amorphous logo design and some behind-the-scenes product snapshots, it's hard to pass judgment on the new brand, simply because it gives us so little. If there was ever proof of too much minimalism, Bieber's new brand might just be a prime example.

In perhaps the most bizarre brand debut I've ever seen, Bieber posted a strange animated Instagram video which showed him setting fire to a symbolic rendition of Drew House before uniting with his wife and child to step into his latest venture. After his dramatic departure, Bieber began posting snippets of his new brand, from sunglasses to sneakers, yet we're still technically in the dark about what Skylkr really is – no thanks to that cryptic logo design.

The Skylrk logo is as minimalist as they come – a horizontal nebulous blob with little memorability or visual flair. Typically, a logo (whether minimalist or intricate) tells us something about the brand, yet Skylrk's logo lacks character or context, falling flat in conjunction with the hodgepodge of lacklustre clothing and accessories that Bieber has teased so far. "What even is that?" one fan questioned under Bieber's Instagram post, while another added, "Justin the logo has no life...try something inviting."

While Skylrk's logo does little to inspire, that's not to say that all minimalist design falls flat – CO_LAB theatre group’s minimalist rebrand is a prime example of how stripped-back visuals can convey a powerful message. If you're after more design trends, take a look at the latest Bold Minimalism trend and why it's taking over the creative sphere.