"Great design isn’t always about making a statement”: inside CO_LAB theatre group’s artfully minimalist rebrand

Design Bridge and Partners take a step back to let performers take centre stage.

NYC-based inclusive theatre group CO_LAB has unveiled a fresh brand identity spotlighting the power of creative expression in setting a stage for accessibility and inclusivity. The non-profit organisation centres around creating a performance platform for individuals with developmental disabilities, anchored by the inspiring concept that CO_LAB is “Everybody’s Stage."

While we might think the best rebrands are about grand reinvention, CO_LAB's thoughtfully rejuvenated brand positioning is quite the opposite, creating a stripped-back identity that lets its diverse theatre talent shine. With flexibility, subtle flair and accessibility at its core, CO_LAB's rebrand is a prime example of design as a platform to nurture creativity and shape personal expression.

