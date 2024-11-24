I love the ingenious design of this women’s health brand logo

News
By
published

Design Bridge and Partners create a pioneering brand for the future.

WOMEN | Bayer branding by Design Bridge and Partners
(Image credit: WOMEN | Bayer/Design Bridge and Partners)

German pharmaceutical and life science company Bayer AG has launched WOMEN | Bayer – a transformative new women's health brand. Created to "dispel myths and misconceptions, simplify complexities, research in the unknown, and cast a light on the overlooked and misunderstood," WOMEN | Bayer is a brand of action with ambitions to close the gender health gap.

Looking back at the most iconic brands, a successful identity is often supported by a strong sense of purpose and individuality. Combining heritage and expertise with an innovative vision of the future, WOMEN | Bayer displays how concise design can excel an emerging brand.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles