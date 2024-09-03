Camden Town WFC’s new kit is actually designed for women

The design was made using Adobe’s Creative Cloud.

Adobe x Camden Town WFC kit
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has partnered with Camden Town Women's Football Club (WFC) to create a redesigned kit for the upcoming sporting season. The new look comes with a reimagined crest design crafted using Adobe's Creative Cloud, blending contemporary style with the team's rich heritage.

Designed with players' needs in mind, the innovative kit goes beyond plain aesthetics to create a design that's innovative, accessible, and functional for female players. Interweaving Camden's culture with the team's core spirit of togetherness, the kit design is a unique visual identity symbolising pride and progression.

