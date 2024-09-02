No, the Nike logo on Liverpool FC's new kit isn't a mistake

It’s a bold celebration of women’s football.

Nike&#039;s kit for Liverpool FC
(Image credit: Nike)

Liverpool FC has debuted its new third kit and while it may appear unassuming at first, fans have noticed a strange detail with the Nike logo. It might look like a bizarre design error, but the new vertical Nike logo holds an important hidden meaning, paying homage to the inspiring growth of women's football.

The Nike logo is one of the most iconic wordless emblems of all time, featuring its iconic swish design inspired by the wing of the goddess Nike in Greek mythology. Due to its notoriety, the Nike logo isn't often subject to change but the new Liverpool kit's subtle yet impactful design tweak is a powerful blend of heritage and empowerment.

