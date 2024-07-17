Chelsea FC gets a fiery revamp in powerful new visual identity

The Blues debut their hot new kit design.

Chelsea FC We Burn Blue campaign
(Image credit: Chelsea FC/Uncommon)

Chelsea FC has unveiled a stylish and invigorated new kit design in line with the football club's highly anticipated upcoming season. Centred around the motif of fire, the new identity is an amalgamation of the team's enduring power and its fan's passionate support.

As one of England football's most recognisable sports logos, it was no mean feat to re-energise Chelsea's already iconic brand identity. The new kit debuts alongside a brooding and powerful campaign featuring film, OOH and social touch points that celebrate the football club's fiery new look.

Image 1 of 3
Chelsea FC We Burn Blue camapign
(Image credit: Chelsea FC/Uncommon)

