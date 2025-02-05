OpenAI's bold new rebrand is surprisingly human

(And the AI titan has finally fixed its logo.)

OpenAI rebrand
(Image credit: OpenAI)

Despite recent surprise competition from the likes of DeepSeek, OpenAI remains the biggest name in AI right now. The company behind ChatGPT has experienced exponential growth in recent years, and as a result wasn't particularly anchored by a strong visual identity. That's all changed today with the company unveiling its first ever rebrand.

The new identity includes a new colour palette, typeface and wordmark, as well as a long overdue tweak to its previously unbalanced logo. It's certainly a bold and comprehensive rebrand, and like all the best rebrands, it's one that gives the amorphous tech company some much needed colour and personality.

